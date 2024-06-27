Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown caused a stir online when she showed off her wedding ring in a TikTok video, despite ongoing divorce speculations

She jammed to Ghanaian musician Lasmid's Puul in the living room of her plush residence

Many people talked about how gorgeous she looked in the video, while others wished to raid her closet

Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown debunked divorce speculations once again as she flaunted her wedding ring in a video.

Nana Ama McBrown flaunting her wedding ring. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrowngh

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown flaunted her wedding ring

The star actress posted a video of herself singing and dancing to Ghanaian singer Lasmid's song Puul, which has garnered waves on social media and had Sarkodie jamming to it.

On her TikTok page, Mrs McBrown Mensah sang the song word for word while displaying gentle dance moves in her living room.

The video was recorded in front of her giant flatscreen television, and beside it was a lovely painting of a portrait picture of The Empress.

One thing in the video that caught the attention of many of her TikTok followers was her hand gestures that sought to show off her wedding ring.

In the video's caption, she praised God and said she was blessed to be alive. She then tagged Lasmid to show that she acknowledged his craft.

Bless be Alive Thank you God #HerExcellency #HappyLife @Lasmid #Brìmm

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown singing and dancing to Lasmid's Puul.

Reactions to the video of McBrown showing off her wedding ring

The video on Nana Ama McBrown's TikTok page got many people admiring her beauty, while others commented on how she kept showing off her wedding ring.

Below are the reactions:

ose Boakye101 said:

Wow, this dress is so sweet, aunty ama

Medusa❤️ said:

Why is nobody talking about the ring

NANA AMATE said:

Strong woman ❤️I love you dear

alorima67 said:

Madam, please you look so cute lady.

Queenmary said:

Keep moving, my secret admirer ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

"Speak to your girls": McBrown co-signed Maxwell's side chicks in playful video

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown silenced haters who claimed she and her husband Maxwell Mensah are on the brink of divorcing.

She took to her Snapchat account to share a lovely video of her and her husband chilling at Kids Lounge by McBrown as she playfully told him to speak to his side chicks.

The video had many wondering whether it was recently recorded, as many confirmed that she posted it on her Snapchat on the night of June 22, 2024; others also confirmed that the video debunked divorce and separation rumours.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh