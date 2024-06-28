Kelly Bhadie Shakes Her Backside To KiDi's Touch It On A Yacht, Video: "Small Nyash Dey Shake"
- Famous curvy model Kelly Bhadie got many people talking when she posted a video of her shaking her backside vigorously on a yacht
- In the video, she danced to Ghanaian singer KiDi's Touch It while flaunting her nice curves in a black see-through dress
- Many people in the comments talked about how much they had missed her videos, while others admired her saucy dance moves
Viral Internet sensation Kelly Bhadie turned many heads online when she posted a video of herself having a good time on vacation.
Kelly Bhadie danced on a yacht
The famous, slim, thick model shared a video of herself on her Instagram page dancing and partying hard with friends.
One video she shared had her dancing to Ghanaian singer KiDi's Touch It. She turned her back to face the camera and shook it seriously.
Nana Ama McBrown shows off her wedding ring, proves she is still married despite divorce rumours, video
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Kelly added a different twist to her sultry dance moves by bending her back and dancing energetically and passionately.
In the caption of the Instagram post, she hinted that dancing on a yacht had always been on her bucket list and was glad she had ticked that off.
Shaking my on a yacht check✅
Below is a video of Kelly Bhadie dancing on a yacht.
Reactions to the video
The famous TikToker had many people drooling over her fine curves in the comment section, while others admired her dance moves.
Below are the reactions to Kelly Bhadie's dance video:
prexxurrr said:
Why are people under her comment, PRESSED???
salomon3148_waver said:
It’s not shaking
marcandymoc said:
This isn’t the Kelly we know lol
ayodeji_.xo said:
It’s not shaking
marcus_godx said:
Did dont even bounce the same like wen she was in her bedroom....
tactical_tyrant37 said:
Lol remember fellas that dude gave his blood sweat and tears to get on that boat she just had to look good
fashion_at_firstsight said:
Is this what happens when you get known because of your behind? You have nothing more to offer then showing your behind? Curiously asking..
okakae_ said:
Why it don’t jiggle
"Hwɛ nam": Funny Face's baby mama slayed in crochet minidress, dances in video
YEN.com.gh reported that Vanessa Nicole, actress and baby mama of comedian Funny Face, caught the attention of many social media users when she dropped a video of herself flaunting her massive curves.
In the video, she was in her bedroom, taking a mirror selfie while singing and dancing to Nigerian singer Khaid and Ghanaian singer Gyakie's Run Away (Omalicha) song.
Many people admired her fine curves, while others opined that it was because of her beauty that Funny Face could not forget about her despite being separated.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldine.amoah@yen.com.gh.