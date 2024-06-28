Famous curvy model Kelly Bhadie got many people talking when she posted a video of her shaking her backside vigorously on a yacht

In the video, she danced to Ghanaian singer KiDi's Touch It while flaunting her nice curves in a black see-through dress

Many people in the comments talked about how much they had missed her videos, while others admired her saucy dance moves

Viral Internet sensation Kelly Bhadie turned many heads online when she posted a video of herself having a good time on vacation.

Kelly Bhadie danced on a yacht

The famous, slim, thick model shared a video of herself on her Instagram page dancing and partying hard with friends.

One video she shared had her dancing to Ghanaian singer KiDi's Touch It. She turned her back to face the camera and shook it seriously.

Kelly added a different twist to her sultry dance moves by bending her back and dancing energetically and passionately.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she hinted that dancing on a yacht had always been on her bucket list and was glad she had ticked that off.

Shaking my on a yacht check✅

Below is a video of Kelly Bhadie dancing on a yacht.

Reactions to the video

The famous TikToker had many people drooling over her fine curves in the comment section, while others admired her dance moves.

Below are the reactions to Kelly Bhadie's dance video:

prexxurrr said:

Why are people under her comment, PRESSED???

salomon3148_waver said:

It’s not shaking

marcandymoc said:

This isn’t the Kelly we know lol

ayodeji_.xo said:

It’s not shaking

marcus_godx said:

Did dont even bounce the same like wen she was in her bedroom....

tactical_tyrant37 said:

Lol remember fellas that dude gave his blood sweat and tears to get on that boat she just had to look good

fashion_at_firstsight said:

Is this what happens when you get known because of your behind? You have nothing more to offer then showing your behind? Curiously asking..

okakae_ said:

Why it don’t jiggle ‍

