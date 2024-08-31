Esther Smith held her second music concert at the Perez Dome in Accra on Friday, August 30, 2024

A host of influential Ghanaian figures, including content creator Kwadwo Sheldon, who was spotted in a video bowing down in front of the gospel singer

The video triggered many reactions from Ghanaians, who thronged to the comment section to share their opinions

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian content creator Kwadwo Sheldon has gone viral after a video of him at Esther Smith's concert surfaced on social media.

Kwadwo Sheldon humbly bows to receive blessings from Esther Smith at her concert. Photo source: @kwadwosheldon @EstherSmithGh

Source: Twitter

Kwadwo Sheldon bows at Esther Smith's concert

Esther Smith held her highly anticipated second gospel concert at the Perez Dome in Accra on Friday, August 30, 2024.

Esther Smith performed many of her popular gospel songs, igniting a frenzy among the concert attendees, who were overcome with joy and excitement to witness the legendary gospel mount the stage in Ghana for the first time in over a decade.

The event venue was filled to a full capacity. Many famous Ghanaian personalities, including Kwadwo Sheldon, were in attendance.

In a trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the popular content creator, in awe of Esther Smith's performance and ministration, left his seat in a rush to bow humbly before the gospel singer.

The Gye No Di hitmaker, touched by Kwadwo Sheldon's gesture, expressed her appreciation and blessed him for attending the event before he left the stage for his seat.

Esther Smith is set to depart Ghana for Germany, where she has been based for a while now, following the conclusion of her two musical concerts.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kwadwo Sheldon's video

The video triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

@GeeNxt commented:

"Kwadwo Sheldon blew the come back of Esther Smith ....if u know u know."

@Henry_Emileo commented:

"Great appreciation there."

@Nana_kobinagyan commented:

"People Dey bow to Moses bliss but Sheldon doing it to a whole Esther Smith is where you people draw the line? Smh."

@nakwa0 commented:

"You are blessed today."

@ragg_ie commented:

"Dingo reborn."

Esther Smith advises the youth on marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Esther Smith shared some important marital advice with the youth who plan to marry soon.

The gospel singer opined that it was important for people to choose God-fearing partners who make them feel comfortable around them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh