Lil Win's movie has been adjudged the best indigenous film in Africa at the just-ended Nollywood film festival

The Kumawood movie notably featured top Nollywood stars, including Ramsey Nouah and Charles Awuram

The Ghanaian actor and executive producer has taken to social media to celebrate the film's latest milestone

Lil Win's critically acclaimed movie A Country Called Ghana scored a nomination at this year's Nollywood film festival in Germany, held on August 3.

The annual event is dedicated to showcasing the best of Nollywood to audiences in the European country.

The movie gained significant traction in Nigeria and its diaspora due to its heavy Nollywood influence, featuring Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awuram, and Victor Osuwagu.

Lil Win celebrates his latest milestone relating to his movie 'A Country Called Ghana'. Photo source: Instagram/OfficialLilWin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win celebrates his new award

A Country Called Ghana, directed by Fiifi Gharbin, was filmed at Lil Win's three-acre film village, which he recently acquired in his hometown.

The two-hour movie rehashed the need for Ghanaians to preserve special artefacts that showcase the country's culture and heritage.

Lil Win's movie emerged as the Best Indigenous Film at this year's festival. The actor took to social media to celebrate his milestone, saying:

"Congratulations to all the hardworking cast and crew of the movie 'A Country Called Ghana'... This award is for Ghana and all of us."

Ghanaians hail Lil Win for award

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lil Win's milestone.

africaspotlighttv said:

"Congratulations lilwin you are a great person 👏and you will continue to Do more Great 👍 now you know your love ones learn to play your Games well. What God can not Do does not Exist. Just Do it Hero 👊❤️"

berkin_enterpris wrote:

"Why is no one posting his success, ei Ghana, kwadwo congrats"

baakofresh_tv noted:

"Daddy is not rich 😢😢. Mummy is not rich 😢. But You will be the one to change the story 👏👏🙏🎊💪. Amen. You will be the first billionaire in your family believe and work hard Amen 👏😢😢👏✅"

Vam Vicker cries over Lil Win's snub

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Van Vicker had opened up about how Lil Win favoured Ramsey Nouah over him for his A Country Called Ghana role.

According to Van Vicker, he was willing to take the role; however, a seemingly unreasonable demand from the producer caused him to reject the offer.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh