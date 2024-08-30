Lil Win is gearing up for his highly anticipated music concert in Konongo on August 31 with King Paluta

Scores of fans gathered to welcome Lil Win as he entered the city ahead of the showdown

This will be the renowned entertainer's first stage appearance after his health and legal issues

Ghanaian actor and musician Lil Win, who is currently in a legal battle with the state, has been spotted in Kongo ahead of his concert with King Paluta.

The Kumawood star has appeared before the court twice, looking forward to the Attorney General's advice on his negligent driving case.

His accident led to the death of a three-year-old boy who was driving with his father at the time of the crash.

Lil Win storms Konongo

Hundreds of fans thronged the streets to welcome Lil Win to the town ahead of the concert. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he sprayed the fans with cash and changed handshakes with a few.

The renowned personality wields a significant fanbase thanks to his expansive catalogue of hit songs and Kumawood classics.

The explosive moment in Konongo excited scores of fans rooting for his resurgence after his legal woes.

Ghanaians react to Lil Win's grand entrance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the reception Lil Win received when he arrived in Konongo.

onyinasolomon said:

"Look at how noice you are making …You are just polluting the environment kwa"

nanageorge808 wrote:

"To see a young lad rising from zero to hero I become proud"

bella_de_bells noted:

"Don’t drive we beg"

ybee_gangster_01 remarked:

"The only movie actor wey them dey give him fans like a musician 🔥🔥🔥👏"

_foreign_citizen added:

"Are you still going for the member of parliament as an independent candidate..? Give us a little update"

Lil Win to compensate family of accident victim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had reportedly offered to compensate the family of the three-year-old who passed away after his fatal accident.

The actor is believed to have offered them a new vehicle, an undisclosed amount and a fund to take care of the deceased's siblings.

The family, which is yet to respond to Lil Win's offer, previously established that it would not be paid off or bullied by the actor's star power and financial muscle.

