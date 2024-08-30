Ghanaian movie director Peter Sedufia is working on his star-studded Ghana-Nigerian collaboration One Night Guests

The filmmaker shared updates on the movie, which will be premiered in Ghana, Nigeria, and francophone Africa simultaneously on Christmas Day

The movie's cast has already shared their excitement for the upcoming blockbuster

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian filmmaker Peter Sedufia, behind top classics including Keteke and Side Chic Gang, has shared updates on his new blockbuster.

The filmmaker confirmed that he had to relocate to Nigeria to film the project titled One Night Guests.

According to Peter Sedufia, finding investors from Ghana proved difficult, while Nigerian investors jumped at the project, hence the decision to relocate.

Peter Sedufia recruits Nollywood stars. Photo source: Instagram/YvonneOkoro, Instagram/ChidiMokeme, Instagram/IniEdo

Source: Instagram

Peter Sedufia casts Nollywood and Ghallywood stars

Peter Sedufia's One Night Guests will feature a host of Nigerian stars, including Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme and Warri Pikin. The cast also includes Yvonne Okoro, Roselyn Ngisah, Majid Michel and James Gardiner.

The director served his cast a gift box with their scripts as he prepares to begin shooting. Peter Sedufia tapped Nigerian producer Chris Odeh, who has over a decade of experience in Nollywood working with superstars like Nancy Isime and Ramsey Noauh.

Peter Sedufia aims to earn two million dollars at the box office with his new movie, so all tickets will be sold from the cinema's vending machines to ensure proper revenue tracking.

Ghanaians react to upcoming movie

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Peter Sedufia's upcoming star-studded film.

queen_bee788 said:

"When you are big you are big ❤"

thecedrychaowens wrote:

This gonna be something 🔥🔥🔥 can't wait"

god_ofradio remarked:

"I can't wait for the for our time to come as young actors"

the_amumawutoh noted:

"Serious cast! Looking forward to it!"

queen_bee788 added:

"When you are big you are big ❤"

Nadia Buari features Stonebwoy in new movie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nadia Buari has shared the first look of his new movie featuring Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy.

The movie Forever in a Night will feature the Ghanaian star's sister, Samera Buari and prominent Ghanaian actors like Paulina Oduro, Godwin Namboh, and Queenstar Anaafi.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh