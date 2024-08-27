Lil Win is set to release his new gospel music collaboration with an upcoming artiste, Bra Happy

The comic actor shared a teaser of the upcoming song on social media and disclosed its title

The teaser for Lil Win's upcoming song has triggered reactions from his many fans on social media

Ghanaian comic actor Lil Win announced a new upcoming gospel song on Monday, August 26, 2024.

Lil Win teases new gospel song

Lil Win took to his Instagram page to tease fans with a new gospel song he made in collaboration with musician Bra Happy, to build anticipation among his fans.

The comic actor shared a video of himself and Bra Happy jamming to the song Nyame Ahu Wo in the studio with the music producer and a member of his team.

In the caption of the social media post, Lil Win expressed his excitement for the new song, which will be released soon.

"Coming up…my new song “NYAME AHU WO” ft Bra Happy 😊 #wezzyempire."

The new gospel song will mark the Kumawood actor's third track after his ghastly accident on May 25 in Amakom, which led to the tragic death of a three-year-old boy.

The Kumawood actor recently released a collaboration, Y3 Koom, with Odehyieba The Maestro to address the criticism he has faced for publicly supporting his famous prophet Adom Kyei Duah.

Below is the teaser of Lil Win's upcoming gospel song:

Reactions to Lil Win's upcoming gospel song

Lil Win's gospel song triggered reactions from fans who thronged to the comment section. Many were excited to hear the song and shared positive reviews in the comment section.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

director_black_morgana_max_doe commented:

"Nice song biggest🙌🔥🔥🔥😍❤️."

nyarkorachael4 commented:

"Let's go Weezy 🔥🔥🔥."

patrick23643456 commented:

"Nice track weezy 🔥🔥."

kabelede commented:

"It is what it is 🔥🔥."

nytrogynius_empire commented:

"🔥🔥🔥Adom Nyankropon wo ho ooo...Adom ooo🔥."

Lil Win offers compensation to late child's family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win reportedly made an offer to compensate the family of the three-year-old boy who was tragically killed in the comic actor's accident months ago.

According to Gossips24TV, the comic actor offered the late boy's family a car, cash, and life insurance packages, amid criticism about his decision to release a song following the tragedy.

