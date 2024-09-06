Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin opened up about her spiritual upbringing and how she used to have visions whenever she prayed

In the interview with TV3, she said that if she received a divine calling to become a prophet, she would accept it with open arms

The star actress also spoke about a time when she had to stop reading the Bible because of how frightened the visions made her

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has expressed her openness to becoming a prophetess if she received a divine calling from God.

Salma Mumin on becoming a prophetess

In an interview with TV3 on September 4, 2024, Salma Mumin said that it was not far-fetched for her and that someday, if God permits, she would accept the responsibility with open arms.

Reflecting on both her spiritual upbringing and childhood experiences, she said she was raised by her uncle and aunt, both leaders in the Apostolic Church in Accra.

She said that through them, she was immersed in Christian teachings from a young age. The Ghanaian actress recalled having prophetic visions and revelations as a child while praying with her church group.

In the video, she said that those prophetic visions she had whenever she prayed would scare her. She also mentioned that she once attempted to read the entire Bible, starting from Genesis.

However, Salma Mumin stopped at the book of Revelation due to the overwhelming and frightening nature of God’s revelations.

Below is a snippet from Salma Mumin's interview with TV3:

