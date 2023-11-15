Nana Ama McBrown has opened up about the restrictions that come with being someone in the public eye

She stated that many celebrities are miserable because they have to act as role models and cannot live their lives freely

She stated that this is due to the constant public scrutiny of many of the celebs

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown opened up about the restrictions of being a celebrity.

Nana Ama speaks about the struggles of being famous in Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown stressed that she has to avoid wearing a swimsuit or be herself and have fun for fear of public scrutiny.

"If you're a celebrity in Ghana, the restrictions are a lot. The moment you want to care less, people will start insulting you. If you look at us, some of us are miserable; we are not living our true lives. We are living our lives to please Ghanaians.

Sharing a video on her Instagram page, the Onua Showtime host noted that being in the public eye opens one to public judgment.

She said that most Ghanaian celebrities become miserable because they cannot be themselves and also they cannot enjoy their lives because they have to act as role models to their fans.

"I can’t even wear a swimsuit to the pool in my own house because people will start judging. So you have to give up your happiness, you're a human being, if you decide to have fun for a minute, everyone will start pointing out that you're a role model and you must behave a certain way. You can't do what you like. That is how our job is," she lamented," Mrs McBrown Mensah said.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown on Instagram Live5 pm as she opened up about her life.

