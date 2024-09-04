A Ghanaian lady who recently got married has shared tales of how she met her husband on her wedding day

In a video, the lady stated that she met her man on social media after he slid through her DM sometime in April

After several conversations on social media, she said the man requested her mobile phone number, which began a series of events culminating in their beautiful union

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A beautiful Ghanaian bride has shared the story of how she met her husband on social media.

Speaking to the media crew of her wedding, the bride stated that her husband slid into her direct message (DM) on social media to spark the genesis of a beautiful love story.

A beautiful Ghanaian bride shares the story of how she met her husband on social media. Photo credit: @mirthmedia/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She said they chatted continuously for three days on social media before he requested her phone number, which she willingly gave out.

The Ghanaian bride, looking beautiful in her corset wedding dress, said she believed her man knew her before he approached her, based on the conversation they had in her DM.

"He called me and was, you know, you are my girlfriend and I would like to marry you and I'm like, what is this guy saying? Who is this?" she said.

"So, he was on every 17th April, we will have an anniversary. I said is that a proposal, he said yes and in the evening he came over to my place and was like, my wife have you eaten, I brought you food. That is how it started," she added,

Reactions to the Bride's video

The video of the beautiful Ghanaian bride sharing tales of her journey to marriage, shared on TikTok by @mirthmedia, was viewed by over 18,000 people.

As of the time of drafting this report, more than 18.7k people had liked it out of which 610 thronged the comment section to congratulate her.

@Rheeny_curtis wrote:

"Aww Abrefi. Congratulations hun."

@OB also wrote:

"Girls are you taking notes? Be there and be ignoring messages wai."

@Nana Yaa Sweetnes said:

"From today onwards I won’t ignore my messages again."

@Kwakumarfo also said:

"Social media is really connecting people. I need to be active here paa."

Lady shares how she met her husband.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman opened up about her marriage, stating how she met her handsome husband.

The lady said she met her husband many years ago at the university when they were both pursuing their first degrees.

She stated, however, that they lost contact after school but reconnected three years later.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh