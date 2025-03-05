Celebrated actress Tracey Boakye dropped beautiful pictures to commemorate her son, Luxury Badu Ntiamoah's birthday

The little boy turned two on March 5, 2025 and to that end, he received a car and tyre themed cake on his special day

Many Ghanaian celebrities and social media users thronged to the comment section to celebrate him

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye's son Luxury Badu Ntiamoah turned 2 on March 5, 2025, and she threw a beautiful party in their home to celebrate him.

Tracey Boakye's son Luxury marks second birthday. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye's son Luxury turns 2

Tracey Boakye took to her Instagram page to share beautiful pictures of her son Luxury's second birthday party.

The celebration was simple without any lavish party. Mrs Badu Ntiamoah and her husband displayed a true sense of family as they all gathered to celebrate their dear son, Luxury.

As part of the celebrations, a beautiful four-tier cake with the theme of cars and tyres was made available for the 2-year-old to cut and make merry.

The first tier of the cake was big and cylindrical, and the other three layers was fondant cake designed into car tyres with racetrack elements aligned diagonally over it and his age, 2, placed on top.

In the pictures, Luxury was excited about his birthday cake as he touched the beautiful cars at the base of the cake.

In her birthday message to her son, Mrs Badu Ntiamoah wished him a happy birthday. She noted that he always brought him so much joy into her life and the rest of the family.

"Happy 2nd Birthday to our little sunshine @luxury_akwasi_ntiamoah you bring so much Joy into our lives! May your day be filled with Cuddles, Cake and all the favorite things. We love you 😘"

Birthday wishes for Tracey Boakye's son

Actresses Beverly Afaglo and Fella Makafui, TikToker Asantewaa and several others thronged to the comment section to celebrate Luxury as he turned two.

Many others left birthday wishes for him as well as prayers, while others talked about the beautiful celebration.

Below are Luxury's birthday messages:

official_dacoster said:

"Happy birthday champ ❤️❤️."

beverly_afaglo said:

"Hbd to him 🙏🏽."

barimah_makeup_artistry said:

"Happy birthday LUXURY."

kisagbekle said:

"Happy birthday to the little champ 😍."

asare_bernice_ said:

"Luxuryyyyy❤❤❤ happy happy birthday love."

atinkanews said:

"Happy Birthday, little champ! May you always be surrounded by love, laughter, and countless blessings. 🎈💖."

whats_up_gh said:

"Happy birthday Lux. God protect you from any harm."

frimzfranca said:

"Knowledge and understanding is what i wish for you little b🙏🎊🩵."

Tracey Boakye and her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah all booed up in photos. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye drops video of her son

YEN.com.gh reported that award-winning Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye delighted fans with a heartwarming throwback video of her son, Luxury Badu Ntiamoah, as a baby.

The two-year-old clip showed Luxury peacefully stretching with his eyes closed while lying on his back.

The video melted hearts on social media, with many praising Mrs. Badu Ntiamoah for having such beautiful children.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh