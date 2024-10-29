Tracey Boakye and her husband have reacted to recent rumours that their marriage was on the brink of collapse

The couple went on Instagram and TikTok Live, where they had a lovey-dovey moment to squash the divorce rumours

The video of Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, have reacted to divorce rumours on social media.

Rumours emerged that Tracey and her husband were on the brink of divorce after she changed her name on her Instagram page. She also removed her husband's surname.

The actress later addressed the rumours and shared that she and her husband were preparing to celebrate their third anniversary after tying the knot in 2022.

Tracey Boakye shares lovey-dovey video with hubby

Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, went live on TikTok and Instagram to express their love for each other and dismiss the speculations that their marriage was on the rocks.

The actress and her husband hopped into their luxurious car, which was parked on the streets of their residence abroad, and engaged in a lovey-dovey session.

The couple playfully transferred a piece of candy into each other's mouths and passionately kissed in front of the camera.

Tracey Boakye later shared that Frank Badu Ntiamoah was not fond of social media. She expressed her love for their fans and promised to engage in a solo Instagram Live session with them before bidding them farewell.

Below is the video of Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah:

Tracey Boakye and her husband stir reactions

The video of Tracey Boakye and her husband's lovey-dovey moment triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

mijay2021 commented:

"Hmmmm, so these celebs live their lives for people they don't know ong😮. Do you think ur followers or these social media people care like that😂? I thought our big madam had passed this validation oo. Anyway, lemme go and get some of the love and come and post 😂."

sheisflav commented:

"The beautiful marriages are off social media. This is internet marriage."

trishawhyte91 commented:

"Tracey and proving a point dierr A1🙌."

louisagold10 commented:

"So sweet ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

creedd55 commented:

"The man no dey feel the woman oooo. Hmmmm."

