Mohammed Kudus scored his first Premier League goal since December 2024 for West Ham United on Saturday afternoon

The Black Stars playmaker's smart finish briefly brought West Ham level against Brighton and Hove Albion

However, despite Kudus' efforts, the Hammers ultimately fell to a 3-2 defeat at the American Express Stadium

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus found the net but couldn’t prevent West Ham from falling 3-2 to Brighton in a thrilling Premier League clash at the American Express Stadium.

Brighton struck first in the 13th minute, with Yasin Ayari scoring a stunning 30-yard goal — his first for the club.

Mohammed Kudus scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season with a brilliant equaliser against Brighton. Photo by Bryn Lennon.

Source: Getty Images

West Ham responded early in the second half, as Kudus slotted home smartly from a cutback by the impressive Jarrod Bowen.

It was the Ghanaian midfielder's first goal since scoring against the same opponents at the London Stadium in December, and his first of 2025.

The Black Stars playmaker was lively throughout the game, completing a match-high seven dribbles, though he also lost 11 duels as he battled against Brighton’s relentless pressing.

West Ham looked to have secured a dramatic win when Tomas Soucek powered in a header from another Bowen cross to put them 2-1 ahead in the 83rd minute.

However, Brighton refused to give up. Substitute Kaoru Mitoma leveled the score in the 89th minute after a slick team move, and Carlos Baleba smashed home the winner deep into stoppage time.

It was a heartbreaking finish for West Ham, who have historically struggled against Brighton, winning just three of their previous 17 meetings.

Kudus, who has now scored four Premier League goals this season, played the full 90 minutes but couldn’t stop Brighton’s late comeback.

Kudus’ form vital for Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup dreams

Despite West Ham’s disappointing result, Mohammed Kudus’ goal further highlighted his growing influence at both club and international level.

Ghana, who sit atop Group 1 in the African World Cup qualifiers with 15 points from six matches, continue to lean heavily on Kudus' creativity and leadership. As the four-time African champions aim to secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, his form will be crucial to their ambitions.

The former Ajax star recently showcased his brilliance for Ghana, scoring in their 3-0 win over Madagascar during a World Cup qualifier on March 24.

Kudus’ leadership role with the national team mirrors his rising stature at West Ham. Even in a challenging season, he consistently demonstrates resilience, skill, and a deep commitment to both club and country.

Why Mohammed Kudus must improve

YEN.com.gh earlier reported an insightful piece on why Mohammed Kudus must significantly elevate his 2024/25 season if the big clubs are to show genuine interest in securing his services.

With just 4 goals and 3 assists in the current Premier League campaign, the numbers of the Ghana sensation is clearly not enough to convince the top sides to table any wonderful offer for his signature.

Source: YEN.com.gh