Talent manager Bullgod got many people talking when he tried to kiss actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown in a video

The two Ghanaian celebrities were spotted at the album listening party of dancehall musician Stonebwoy's Up & Runnin6 held at Alora Beach Resort on October 23, 2024

The video got people admiring their bond, while others were unhappy with Bullgod's actions in the comment section

Seasoned talent manager Bullgod caused a frenzy on social media when he attempted to kiss actress Nana Ama McBrown in a video at dancehall musician Stonebwoy's Up & Runnin6 album listening party.

Bullgod tries to Kiss Nana Ama McBrown at Stonebwoy's Up and Runnin6 album listening party. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown and @bullgodofbullhaus

Source: Instagram

Bullgod tries to kiss McBrown

In a video posted on the Instagram page of famous Ghanaian blogger SammyKay Media, Bullgod approaches the table where McBrown is seated with other Ghanaian celebrities.

They exchanged pleasantries, and he was captured holding the face of the Onua Showtime host and attempting to kiss her.

Mrs Mcbrown Mensah pulled back as she warned the founder of Bullhaus Entertainment to refrain from trying to kiss her at a public event.

While the interaction between McBrown and Bullgod was ongoing, MC Yaa Yeboah was seen interrupting as she expressed her views.

At the end of the video, they both laughed and were later captured in other videos having a good time at Stonebwoy's Up & Runnin6 album listening party.

Bullgod tries to kiss McBrown.

Reactions to McBrown and Bullgod's video

The video made many people admire their bond since many assumed they were not on good terms after McBrown left United Showbiz.

Others were also on the fence, expressing their dislike of Bullgod's actions in attempting to kiss The Empress at a public event.

Below are the diverse opinions of social media users:

iam_mimibel said:

"I really love the way she handle it very mature very demure very mindful mac b 🩷🩷"

sir_johnba said:

"Someone's wife 😮😮😮😮 that is not cool"

hyatti_ohemeng said:

"Either she is married or not how is this cool ??"

derickhova said:

"She’s single now, check da ring position on her finger"

rodnney_king said:

"They’re just playing 😂"

akuamensimah said:

"Nana is fully aware of your surroundings. Paparazzi’s everywhere. 😂"

kristiana_clear said:

"Eiiiii but Nana u do all 👏👏👏👏by handling it this way ❤️❤️"

McBrown bonds with little kids

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown visited the St. Augustine Anglican Basic School and bonded with the children.

The actress attended the handing-over ceremony organised by Softcare, the company she represents as a brand ambassador.

Softcare renovated the school blocks and donated software products to enhance the learning environment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh