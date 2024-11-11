Osei Kwame Despite's new Tesla Cyber Truck was spotted on the streets of Kumasi, and a large crowd flocked to catch a glimpse of the vehicle

In the front seat of the vehicle, the millionaire's best friend, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, was the one driving the vehicle

Osei Kwame Despite was one of the first Ghanaians to purchase the Tesla Cyber Truck and often captures attention whenever it's spotted in town

Renowned businessman Osei Kwame Despite's newly acquired Tesla Cybertruck caused a stir on the streets of Kumasi as a crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of it when it cruised through the streets.

Driving the vehicle was Despite's long-time friend, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, who was spotted at the wheel with Despite in the passenger seat.

The Cybertruck stood out with its unconventional look and shiny stainless steel. Folks stared at the vehicle in awe and chased it as it drove by, trying to get a feel of the car.

Osei Kwame Despite was one of the first Ghanaians to purchase the luxury vehicle.

Osei Kwame Despite's Cybertruck sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mr Wealth said:

"Only Ghana you will see this 😏, everyone want to take video of a car … which is going to take space on the phone without watching again"

laminekeita3316 wrote:

"Cyber truck is not expensive than Land Cruiser Mercedes or BMW why people just hyping"

Marcus Owusu said:

"Is Despite wai.. I saw that truck at Ghana Telecom this week, I was told there’s a barbershop there, and that’s where he usually gets his hair trimmed"

Mannythegreat commented:

"Bro using the whole power in the village to charge the truck"

Brah Cwesi reacted:

"Someone said it looks like 555 ky3nsen😂"

Despite gets stopped by police

In another development, Despite got into trouble with law enforcement while driving his luxury car.

YEN.com.gh reported that the incident was captured on camera by a bystander.

Many people were surprised that a well-connected man like Despite had been asked to pull over.

