Kunta Kinte, in a video, was at a bar with a friend when his vintage hit song as part of the duo, Bradez, was played by the DJ, and he passionately sang his verse

The musician seemed in high spirits as he enjoyed the music and the setting while in good company

The video made its way to TikTok, and many people were happy to see Kunta Kinte but expressed surprise at his current look

Popular Ghanaian musician Kunta Kinte, one-half of the popular Ghanaian music duo Bradez, was spotted enjoying a night out with friends at a bar in a viral video.

In the clip, Kunta Kinte passionately sang along when the DJ played Bradez's hit song, 'Simple,' one of the duo's biggest tracks from the 2000s. The song's nostalgic sound brought back memories for netizens, who recalled its popularity during the peak of Bradez's career.

In the video, Kunta Kinte was in high spirits as he sang and seemed to enjoy the moment and atmosphere with his friends. The musician was wearing a black top and rocking a unique punk hairstyle.

The video was shared on TikTok, sparking excitement among social media users who were pleased to see Kunta Kinte, who has been absent from the music scene for a while. Many Ghanaians were also surprised by his current look and commented on how much he had changed over the years.

Kunta Kinte's current look gets netizens talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ahouf3 Hemaa said:

"He was my crush o i swear 😂🤣😂 but now deɛ his hair alone has made me lose all the feelings i was having him"

Ama kinaatress commented:

"My crush 😂I was in class 3 in 2009 ,even if I’m sleeping my mom will wake me up to come nd see simple song on tv , i used his song to win our group work in English words nd rhymes (simple dimple )"

SnowWhite said:

"Oh Kunta has changed ooo"

Dancegod Lloyd's new look sparks frenzy

Another Ghanaian celebrity's current look also caused a stir among social media users.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, Dancegod Lloyd cut his locks and went completely bald.

A video of his current look sent social media into a frenzy.

