Majid Michel, Yvonne Okoro and James Gardiner, in a video, were spotted enjoying a meal while on set in Nigeria

The three prominent Ghanaian actors consumed bowls of eba and oha soup with their Nigerian castmate Lasisi Elenu

The video of Majid Michel, Yvonne Okoro and James Gardiner eating Eba and Oha Soup triggered reactions on social media

Ghanaian actors Majid Michel, Yvonne Okoro, and James Gardiner courted attention after they were spotted enjoying a meal with their castmates in a video that surfaced on social media.

The three prominent actors recently wrapped up production on the set of acclaimed Ghanaian filmmaker Peter Sedufia's upcoming movie, One Night Guests in Nigeria.

The movie, which features other prominent Ghanaian and Nigerian actors like Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Warri Pikin, Roselyn Ngissah, Lasisi Elenu, and Akah Nnani, is expected to be premiered on December 25, 2024.

During the production shoot, the movie's cast held a rap battle to trade banter as part of the friendly social media rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria.

Majid Michel and co-stars eat Eba

In a video shared by Nollywood actor Akah Nnani on his official Instagram page, Majid Michel and Yvonne Okoro enjoyed a local Nigerian dish with their castmate and content creator, Lasisi Elenu.

The actors looked to be enjoying themselves as they consumed 'Eba' and 'Oha' soup, commonly prepared by the Igbo people, in the living room of a plush building.

Majid Michel, dressed in a traditional Nigerian outfit, sat beside Lasisi Elenu in a chair while James Gardiner knelt to have a good view and access to enjoy the meal.

Yvonne Okoro, dressed in a maid costume, occasionally approached the gentlemen to get a bite of the meal made with Gari and the Oha leaf with a spoon.

Reactions to Ghanaian and Nigerian actors eating

Majid Michel bows before Pete Edochie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Majid Michel was spotted visiting veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie.

The actor was seen kneeling and bowing to greet the Naija film legend, who was sitting on a couch.

Pete Edochie could not hide his emotions as Majid Michel bowed before him, placing his hands on him.

