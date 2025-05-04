President Staffer of the Black Star experience, Rex Omar, has announced the establishment of a film studio in Ghana

Some social media users have commented on veteran musician Rex Omar's trending video on Instagram

Rex Owusu Marfo, the presidential staffer for the Blackstar Experience, the government's flagship program aimed at promoting tourism, arts, and culture, has announced plans to establish a film studio in Ghana.

This announcement was made during the launch of the Blackstar Experience on May 1, 2025, at the Freedom and Justice Monument located in Blackstar Square, Accra.

Rex Omar confirms $200m secured for Ananse studio in Ghana.

Source: Instagram

Rex Omar detailed that the Blackstar Experience Secretariat has facilitated a significant investment in the film industry, including a multi-million dollar Hollywood-standard film studio named Ananse Studios.

The groundbreaking ceremony for this project is expected to take place later this year and will also feature educational facilities.

In addition to the film studio, the Blackstar Experience will host various events and activities. These include exhibition football matches featuring legends from international clubs alongside Ghana's national football team, a celebration for Ghana Music Week, an annual stakeholder meeting called Creative Connect, and the popular Detty December festivities.

The initiative aimed to foster collaborations with international organisations, including a partnership with a group in Atlanta that celebrates Blackstar Week annually.

Rex Omar Marfo emphasised that the Blackstar Experience presents a valuable opportunity to showcase Ghanaian talents and creative products, as well as to engage in various investment opportunities and expos.

The Blackstar Experience will be centred around seven key pillars: cinema, audio, cuisine, aesthetics, style, literature, and heritage.

Rex Omar Marfo articulated the vision of the Secretariat to rebrand Ghana in alignment with the world's 20 most esteemed countries in tourism, enhancing Ghana's reputation as a leading destination for global travellers and positioning it as Africa's cultural capital.

President Mahama launches Black Star Experience

President John Dramani Mahama was present at the official launch of the Black Star Experience to talk about the vision of the project.

The president of Ghana, noted for his high fashion sense, looked dapper in a stylish ensemble at the star-studded event.

Farida Mahama and her brothers made bold fashion statements with their tailored-to-fit ensembles as they witnessed the historic programme.

The presidential aide Joyce Bawah and the chief executive officer of the National Film Authority were present at the event.

President Mahama to model at an event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about President John Dramani Mahama, who was present at the Black Star Square for the nationwide inauguration of the Black Star Experience initiative.

In a video, President John Mahama declared his intention to attend Ghana Fashion Week in July 2025.

President John Dramani Mahama said that he will attend the event with Ghanaian models to highlight the country's exquisite design.

