President John Dramani Mahama disclosed the vision for the Black Star Experience at the official launch on May 1, 2025

The goal of this ground-breaking cultural tourism project is to establish Ghana as Africa's top destination for arts, history, and diaspora interaction

Some social media users have commented on the videos and pictures which are circulating on Instagram

President John Dramani Mahama officially launched the Black Stars Experience initiative on May 1, 2025, at the Freedom & Justice Monument, Accra.

The Black Star Experience is intended to be an annual celebration of Ghana's creative industry and varied cultural legacy.

Farida Mahama, Kafui Danku, and others go viral with their elegant outfits at the launch of the Black Star Experience initiative. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Street carnivals, movie weeks, fashion shows, cuisine fairs, theatre productions, and music party contests are just a few of the exciting events and festivals that will take place there, providing both residents and tourists from other countries with immersive experiences.

This transformative cultural tourism initiative is designed to position Ghana as Africa’s leading destination for heritage, arts, and diaspora engagement.

The presidential staffer for the Black Star Experience, Rex Omar, looked dapper in a white ensemble and leather shoes as he gave a powerful speech at the star-studded programme.

Addressing the personalities present, he stated that the Black Star Experience is a flagship programme led by the President of Ghana. He explained that the initiative will rebrand and position Ghana as a global hub for cultural tourism and the economy.

He highlighted that the programme will showcase the country’s rich culture and arts and various opportunities within the creative industry.

Farida Mahama trends with her look

President John Dramani Mahama donned a stylish long-sleeve kaftan as he arrived at the event.

The president's only daughter, Farida Mahama, looked elegant in a white stylish top and pants and turned heads with her long straight hairstyle.

She accessorised her look with a black designer bag to witness the historic event that would create employment for the youth.

Joyce Bawah rocks an African print dress

Presidential Advisor and Special Aide to President Mahama, Joyce Bawah, looked regal in an African print dress and her beautiful braids hairstyle at the launch of the Black Star Experience.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Tourism Authority, Mrs. Maame Efua Houadjeto, opted for a simple colourful outfit. She looked simple in a centre-parted hairstyle that suited her great personality as she smiled for the camera.

Ghanaian media personality and deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Abeiku Santana, donned a tailored-to-fit African print long-sleeve shirt and black trousers.

Kafui Danku looks regal in a kente outfit

The chief executive officer of the National Film Authority, Kafui Danku, stood out at the event with her glittering ombre kente ensemble.

The celebrity mother of two wore a simple three-quarter-sleeved top and a long kente skirt to the event.

Rex Omar endorses TGMAs

Earlier, Yen.com.gh wrote about Rex Omar, a seasoned artist from Ghana, who advised other musicians to concentrate on the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

The well-known musician Rex Omar urged Ghanaian musicians to take pride in their local awards system.

He claimed that international award schemes like the Grammys were not built for Ghanaian talent, hence the need to leverage local opportunities.

