President John Dramani Mahama attended the national launch of the Black Star Experience program at the Black Star Square on Thursday, May 1, 2025

The president, in a video, announced that he would participate in the Ghana Fashion Week event in July 2025

President John Dramani Mahama shared that he would join Ghanaian models to showcase the beauty of Ghanaian fashion at the event

President John Dramani Mahama has announced his intention to participate in the Ghana Fashion Week event in July 2025.

The president made the surprise announcement during his speech at the national launch of the Black Star Experience program at the Freedom and Justice Monument at the Black Star Square in Accra on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

President Mahama, who attended the launch of the NDC's flagship creative arts program with his children, Farida and Shahid, noted that he would join other models on the runway to display the beauty of Ghanaian fashion.

Addressing the attendees at the event, the president spoke about his fondness for Made in Ghana clothes. He stated that he had numerous locally made fashion outfits from Ghanaian fashion designers, including suits and kaftans he regularly wore for public functions.

President John Dramani Mahama said he would attend the Ghana Fashion Week event and bring out three of his finest outfits as a participant.

He said:

“If you notice, I wear clothes made in Ghana. I have political suits all sewn by Ghanaian designers. Even if you see me wearing a suit, it is made in Ghana. So, on that day, I am going to go into my wardrobe, and I am going to change three times, and I am going to walk on the catwalk. Anytime I walk out, I will tell you which designer sewed that particular dress.”

The president also announced that there would be various street carnivals held in Accra, Tamale, Kumasi, Ho and Takoradi as part of his administration’s efforts to engage the youth and boost the tourism sector in Ghana.

He also shared that an event dubbed “The Taste of Ghana” food fairs would also be held to showcase the numerous local foods enjoyed by many households across the country.

President John Dramani Mahama's announcement of his participation in the upcoming Accra Fashion Week event garnered positive reactions from Ghanaians, who praised him for his leadership skills.

The Accra Fashion Week event in July would form part of the NDC’s flagship creative arts program, the Black Star Experience, aimed at redefining and affirming Ghanaian identity, attracting investments, creating new jobs, and increasing tourism.

The Black Stars Experience will involve a year-round celebration in all the major entertainment, artistic, and educational disciplines to establish Ghana as the gateway to Africa for the global diaspora.

Watch the video below:

Mahama's Ghana Fashion Week participation stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Queen commented:

"My people, Ghana now looks like heaven ooo. Free vibes from our President of Ghana ❤️❤️."

poyooyo01 said:

"Visionary leader. May Allah bless you 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿."

Nana Kay wrote:

"The Hope of the Youth. 💪."

Obaa commented:

"I'm happy for you. Live long, Mr President ❤️❤️❤️."

Kwaku, Funny Face storm AshantiFest fashion show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu and Funny Face stormed the AshantiFest fashion show on April 13, 2025.

The two comic actors showcased their numerous fashion outfits as they hit the runway with other Ghanaian models.

Kwaku Manu and Funny received loud applause from the event attendees, who were impressed with their display.

