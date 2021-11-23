Ghana as a country can boast of many beautiful actresses who have been gracing our screens.

In Ghana, we have two movie industries - the Ghallywood (the English movie stars ) and Kumawood (the Twi movie stars).

Well, the Kumawood stars have now taken the game from the Ghallywood stars and they have been putting smiles on our faces.

Efya Franca: 13 Beautiful Photos of Kumawood's Kim Kardashian who is on top of her game (Photo credit: Efya Franca/Instagram)

All the ladies especially the upcoming ones have never left any stone unturned as they have combined their beauty and acting skills to win many hearts.

One of them is Efya Franca, who has been starring in Dr. Likee's comedy skits.

Franca is heavily endowed both front and back as she has been always flaunting what God has given to her.

She has also been dazzling her followers on Instagram with breathtaking photos.

The beautiful actress is one of the sought-after upcoming actresses and YEN.com.gh has decided to outdoor her more.

YEN.com.gh has put together 13 beautiful photos of her that prove why she is on top of her game.

1. In a lovely black outfit:

2. She is really in good form:

3. Simple and hot:

4. Fine posing:

5. She defines her beauty here:

6. Check here out here:

7. Posing with swag:

8. Franca is true Kumawood's Kim Kardashian

9. She is photogenic:

10. Flaunting what she has got:

11. Franca looking outstanding here:

12. Blue vibes:

13. Wow:

