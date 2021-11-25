Young music acts Gyakie and Yaw Tog have met for the first time after their recent video from the 2021 AFRIMA Awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The two were part of Ghana's contingent to the AFRIMA Awards held in Nigeria on Saturday, November 20.

In a video that came up online, Gyakie was seen hugging Kofi Jamar while passed by Yaw Tog who was already gesturing to be hugged.

Gyakie has met Yaw Tog and they hugged Photo source: @yawtog_yt, @gyakie, @ghkwaku_daily

Source: Instagram

After the video surfaced, many were those who concluded that the songstress had snubbed the rapper and even suggested that there was a 'beef' between them.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

But there was no indication of animosity when the two met the album listening of R2Bees on Wednesday night.

The two were seen hugging and having a heart chat in the full glare of other people around.

Watch the video of their meeting and hug as shared by @ghkwaku_daily on Instagram:

Source: Yen.com.gh