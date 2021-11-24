Gyakie is believed to have snubbed Yaw Tog after hugging Kofi Jamar and leaving him out

A video of the alleged snubbing has made waves online and people have condemned her

The Forever singer has reacted to the claims in a tweet

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Gyakie, known in real life as Jackeline Acheampong, has reacted to allegations of her deliberately subbing rapper, Yaw Tog at the just ended AFRIMA awards that took place in Nigeria.

In a video making waves on the internet, Gyakie is sighted hugging Kofi Jamar after which she swiftly exits the scene overlooking Yaw Tog who was calmly waiting next to Kofi Jamar so he could also give her a hug.

Many netizens describe the incident as an intentional move by Gyakie to snub the “Sore” hitmaker, for some obscure reasons.

However, Gyakie has reacted to the allegations and claims in a tweet on Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021.

The Forever singer subtly replies to the claims of social media users who feed on half information and wrong misconceptions suggesting it could be a dangerous habit in a tweet she scored with a photo that shows different expressions from different angles.

Interestingly, Yaw Tog also seem surprised by the numerous connotations and meanings people are putting to the video

He also reacted to the video in a tweet saying:

“Herrrr Ghana”.

Reactions

For the many netizens who happen to be fans of Yaw Tog and bought into the claims online, they reacted with rage telling the Sore Hitmaker not to associate himself with Gyakie

One fan with the handle @Aboa_Banku1 reacted to the video saying:

For real Gyakie didnt try How can you give Kofi Jamar a Hug and after Yaw Tog opened his arm to take his norr u air am No Unity in the “2 hit songs artists” Industry/

Another with handle @Sark_Lawyer stated:

Gyakie Mafia Yaw Tog brutaaa. Heerh the way that thing dey pain eer, e fit make you cough all

