Akon has revealed that Sarkodie was not ready to go global when he signed the Ghanaian to his Konvict Music many years ago

According to Akon, he had plans to make Sarkodie a worldwide superstar but the rapper rather wanted to focus on Ghana

Speaking in an interview on Kalyjay's Twitter Spaces, Akon described Sarkodie as the artiste that got away

Senegalese-American music superstar Akon has opened on why his signing of rapper Sarkodie to his Konvict Music label did not work.

Akon, born Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, was reported in 2009 to have signed Sarkodie, then a fast-rising rapper, to Konvict.

The news of Sarkodie's signing was warmly received by Ghanaians as it had been expected to turn the rapper into a global star. But it never happened so.

Many years after, Akon has revealed the possible reasons why his deal with Sarkodie did turn out to be what he had anticipated.

Akon explains why signing Sarkodie didn't work

Speaking in an interview with a brand influencer, Kalyjay, on Twitter Spaces on Thursday, February 24, 2022, Akon revealed that his plans to make Sarkodie a global star did not materialise because the rapper was not ready.

He explained that Sarkodie seemed to be interested in focusing more on Ghana.

“Sarkodie was the first artist that we signed out of Ghana. We had plans to make him so much bigger but I think at the time his agenda was more focusing on Ghana."

Sarkodie wasn't mentally ready

For Lonely hitmaker, Sarkodie was not mentally ready to take his music to another level so he had to let the Ghanaian operate as he wanted.

“We realised that we really couldn’t work with him yet because he just wasn’t mentally ready to go on that level. We just allowed him to continue moving the way he was moving.

“I don’t know if it was him specifically or the team that he had around him at that time, but it was just very difficult to get certain things done with the communication that we were getting with his team at that time. I always say he is the artiste that got away,”

Akon quickly added that Sarkodie's decision to focus on Ghana was not bad though as it had worked well for the rapper.

"...I think that it was a plan that worked. I mean, it’s arguably or arguably not – but I know for sure if had he followed our plan, he would have been a global artist without a doubt.”

