Stonebwoy has finally made good on his announcement to work on a remix to Jerusalem with Alpha Blondy

The dup was seen recording what looked like a music video after the initial work for the song was done

Stonebwoy has over the years collaborated with many world-renown artistes including USA's Keri Hilson

Stonebwoy and Ivorian reggae musician living legend, Alpha Blondy, have been spotted on set recording the music video to the latter's hit song, Jerusalem.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, the duo was seen on the set of the music video shoot - a clear indication that the remix had already been done.

This move follows Stonebwoy's October 2021 announcement that he had received permission to record a remix of Alpha Blondy’s 1986 hit song, Jerusalem - making Stonebwoy the first musician to produce an official remix of the song.

Stonebwoy and Alpha Blondy.

Source: Instagram

The two music greats were seen dancing and singing as they played their part in the project while being joined by a young boy.

Jerusalem was recorded by Alpha Blondy to celebrate the diversity and coexistence among Christians, Jews and Muslims in Jerusalem.

The Ivorian star wrote the song in 1985 shortly after his first visit to the ancient city.

Alpha Blondy worked with The Wailers on his Jerusalem album in 1986 which includes Jerusalem.

Stonebwoy, over the years, has risen to prominence in Ghana’s music scene, he has collaborated with many international acts especially including Keri Hilson, Davido and has just added Blondy.

This latest collaboration with Alpha Blondy is in line with Stonebwoy’s evidenced aspiration of not being just a mere entertainer.

His political and socially inclined songs such as Suit and Tie, Run Go, Black People among others, position him to be competent enough to remake Jerusalem.

