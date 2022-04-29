Burna boy has made history by being the first Nigerian artiste to perform and sell out the Madison Square Garden

The concert dubbed 'One Night In Space Concert' saw Burna Boy thrill fans to back to back songs from his album collection

Burna Boy performed the much anticipated Second Sermon Remix of Black Sherif which has got fans hailing the Ghanaian Act

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has once again shown to music lovers that he is definitely the African Giant.

Being the first Nigerian musician to headline Madison Square Garden (MSG), the night wouldn't have been perfect without him performing the much anticipated collaboration song he did with Black Sherif, Second Sermon Remix.

Burna Boy and Black Sherif in Second Sermon Remix video shoot

Dubbed 'One Night In Space Concert', Burna Boy thrilled fans with back to back songs from his album collections, not including song with popular Ghanaian artist, Black Sherif.

That performance has gotten social media users reacting and praising Burna Boy for performing Second Sermon Remix to over 20,000 revelers who thronged MSG.

Meanwhile, Black Sherif is still making massive waves in Nigeria with his latest project Kwaku The Traveller which was released about a month ago.

The music prodigy has gone viral in Ghana and has extended his popularity to neighbouring Nigeria where his song is on repeat everywhere.

The First Sermon hitmaker made waves in Ghana with the release of his Kwaku The Traveller song which is currently trending everywhere and topping many charts locally and internationally.

Black Sherif shot into the limelight following the release of his First and Second Sermon songs that gained massive airplay.

