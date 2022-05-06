PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale has hailed a little girl for singing his newly released song, On God

The track which was released last week has already topped charts and trends both internationally and locally

In astonishment, fans and followers of Shatta Wale shared their reactions to the little girl's gestures and zeal in singing the song

Ghanaian Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale has re-shared the video of a little girl singing his newly released single, "On God".

Little and her parents and Shatta Wale. Photo Source: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh shows the little girl sitting in-between her parents in a car as her mother recorded her singing along Shatta Wale's "On God". The video shows it was recorded during the Eid festivities which took place earlier this week on Monday and Tuesday.

The little girl, name unknown, sang along to the song with so much zeal and enthusiasm. Her mother, amazed at the little girl's actions shared the video on social media, which stole the attention of the "Melissa" crooner.

The song which was released about three weeks ago has topped charts both globally and locally.

It is currently the number one trending song on YouTube Music with over one million views.

Shatta Wale. Photo Source: Shatta Wale

Source: AFP

Fans and followers react to video of little girl singing Shatta Wale's "On God"

The post has stirred positive reactions from followers and fans of Shatta Wale, with some being surprised and other teasing the girl.

danielkobby: "Stubborn academy nursery class prefect"

hannie_tvstar: ""

nanaakuaq: "Lovely girl but they shouldn’t let her sit there whilst they’re driving"

wealth.black: "short commando "

adwoa_inblack: "can’t stop laughing"

shattawaleking: ""

kinqbrizy: "Awwn lovely ❤️"

efya_daterush_7: "Can’t stop watching "

flybhossofficial: "Nothing part "

1bobmarley__: "WALEEEEE"

evve__lynn: ""

raheem_sterlinq: "boss"

