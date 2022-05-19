Chief Executive Officer of Flip Music Emmanuel Sedo has opined that it is wrong for male Managers to date their female artistes

Doubling as the manager of Afrobeat Singer Gyakie, he stated that it is prudent to put the music business before affection

With Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, Kelly Rowland being examples, he stated that he doesn't believe it is anything any manager should pursue

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Chief Executive Officer of Flip Music Emmanuel Sedo has opined that it is wrong for Managers of the opposite sex to have an amorous relationship with their female artistes.

Emmanuel Sedo who also doubles as Manager of award-winning Afrobeat singer Gyakie, disclosed in an interview with Akoma FM’s Entertainment 360 told host, Tony Best, that it could jeopadise business.

Gyakie and Manager, Electromirror. Photo Source: @electromirror

Source: Instagram

There have been many instances where female artistes end up in an amorous relationship with their male mangers and this often times ends up in marriage. Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, Kelly Rowland are examples.

Electromirror as he is popularly called pointed out that such relationships often times destroy the work environment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“There are several examples of artistes dating their managers over the world. Wizkid has a child with his female manager. The question remains what will be the future of their work when the relationship is no more?”

He added that is it crucial to distinguish relationship from the business, and noted that it is important to put the music business first.

“If your interest is in the business, I believe one must invest his or her time in making sure the business thrives rather than affection. As far as I am concerned, I cannot do that.”

Electromirror also added that he doesn’t share the ideology that it is challenging to work with female artistes. He further stated that he has also had very challenging moments managing male artistes.

“For me it’s what I want to get out of the person, not about gender. There are times when I did not have good times with men. Here I am having a good working time with a woman, so there is no problem at all.”

Gyakie makes history on International music platform Spotify

Award-winning Ghanaian singer, Gyakie, who is the daughter of legendary highlife musician, Nana Acheampong, has made history with a feature on a new initiative by the world's biggest streaming service, Spotify.

She is the only African artiste who is a part of the inaugural class of EQUAL, an initiative by the international music company. The program seeks to push the music of female artistes around the world.

In a press release acknowledging the recognition, the singer expressed how honoured she was to be featured on the platform.

“I am deeply honoured to be the first African woman to partner with Spotify for EQUAL. This is huge for so many women across the continent and the entire globe. I don’t take this lightly at all."

Gyakie Gives Electrifying Performance At Clout Africa Awards In Nigeria, Bags 'Revelation of the Year' Award

Sensational Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste, Jackline Acheampong known in Showbiz circles as Gyakie has once again thrilled fans to an electrifying performance.

This time, the musician performed in Nigeria at the just ended Clout Africa Awards 2022, which was held virtually.

She closed off the night with a live band session of a remix of her all time hit song; 'Forever'. Gyakie was the only Ghanaian who took home an award and she bagged the "Revelation of the Year Award".

Source: YEN.com.gh