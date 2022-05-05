Songbird, Gyakie has thrilled fans with another performance at the Clout Africa Awards 2022

The awards was held in Nigeria where Gyakie shared a stage with other upcoming artistes in Nigeria

The Award-winning Singer was the only Ghanaian who took home an award and she bagged the "Revelation of the Year" award"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Sensational Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste, Jackline Acheampong known in Showbiz circles as Gyakie has once again thrilled fans to an electrifying performance.

This time, the musician performed in Nigeria at the just ended Clout Africa Awards 2022, which was held virtually.

She closed off the night with a live band session of a remix of her all time hit song; 'Forever'.

Gyakie. Photo Source: @CloutAfrica

Source: Instagram

The event was hosted by musician and broadcaster, VJ Adams and Big Brother Naija 2020 reality TV star, Tolani Baj. This year’s edition was held under the theme, "Raise the Underground" and the night celebrated outstanding African music creators across 10 categories.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Gyakie was the only Ghanaian who took home an award and she bagged the "Revelation of the Year Award".

According to Clout Africa CEO, Serge Noujaim, the awards is aimed at raising underground artiste, and entertaining music lovers with music from the African continent, as well as putting them in control by selecting winners from the various categories.

"We’ve been a big part of African music’s growth, providing top-of-the-line recording studio equipment and media services for both established and upcoming acts."

Clout Africa committee chairperson Pheabian Miller said:

“The nominees showcase some of the most diverse and exciting line-up of creatives, artists, producers and DJs in Africa. These acts have created powerful songs that are captivating audiences across the continent and internationally. They’ve highlighted our storytelling culture and sound.”

Below is the full list of winners:

DJ of the Year

DJ YK Mule

DJ Kaywise

DJ Titanium

DBN Gogo

DJ Joenel

Revelation of the Year

Victony

Ruger

Basketmouth

Musa Keys

Young Stunna

Gyakie

Producer of the year

P.Priime

London

Niphkeys

Sciopion Kings

Mas Musiq

Best Sound Engineering

Timi Jay

Alpha Ojini

Simi (Studio Brat)

Mix Master Garzy

Michael Goofy Morare

Best Alternative Album

Cavemen – Love & Highlife

Ayra Starr – 19 and Dangerous

Johnny Drille – Before We Fall Asleep

Amaarae – The Angel You Don’t Know

Msaki – Platinum Heart Open

Muzi – Interblaktic

Best Gospel

Mercy Chinwo

Sinach

Moses Bliss

HLE

Tim Godfrey

Limo Blaze

Creator of the Year

Jenni Frank

Kiekie

Lasisi Elenu

Korty EO

Moghelingz

ErkuahOfficial

Best Collaboration

‘High’ – Adekunle Gold ft. Davido

‘Holy Father’ – Mayorkun & Victony

‘Possible ’ – DBN Gogo

‘Popo’ – Musa Keys & Loui

‘Forever ’ – Gyakie ft. Omah Lay

Songwriter of the Year

Peruzzi

Adekunle Gold

Barry Jhay

Victony

Blxckie

King Promise

Best Hip Hop

LadiPoe

BlaqBonez

Psycho YP

Joey B

Blxckie

Meanwhile, the Award-winning songstress graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in March 2022.

The afro-beat sensation completed her studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh