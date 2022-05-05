Gyakie Gives Electrifying Performance At Clout Africa Awards In Nigeria
- Songbird, Gyakie has thrilled fans with another performance at the Clout Africa Awards 2022
- The awards was held in Nigeria where Gyakie shared a stage with other upcoming artistes in Nigeria
- The Award-winning Singer was the only Ghanaian who took home an award and she bagged the "Revelation of the Year" award"
Sensational Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste, Jackline Acheampong known in Showbiz circles as Gyakie has once again thrilled fans to an electrifying performance.
This time, the musician performed in Nigeria at the just ended Clout Africa Awards 2022, which was held virtually.
She closed off the night with a live band session of a remix of her all time hit song; 'Forever'.
The event was hosted by musician and broadcaster, VJ Adams and Big Brother Naija 2020 reality TV star, Tolani Baj. This year’s edition was held under the theme, "Raise the Underground" and the night celebrated outstanding African music creators across 10 categories.
Gyakie was the only Ghanaian who took home an award and she bagged the "Revelation of the Year Award".
According to Clout Africa CEO, Serge Noujaim, the awards is aimed at raising underground artiste, and entertaining music lovers with music from the African continent, as well as putting them in control by selecting winners from the various categories.
"We’ve been a big part of African music’s growth, providing top-of-the-line recording studio equipment and media services for both established and upcoming acts."
Clout Africa committee chairperson Pheabian Miller said:
“The nominees showcase some of the most diverse and exciting line-up of creatives, artists, producers and DJs in Africa. These acts have created powerful songs that are captivating audiences across the continent and internationally. They’ve highlighted our storytelling culture and sound.”
Below is the full list of winners:
DJ of the Year
- DJ YK Mule
- DJ Kaywise
- DJ Titanium
- DBN Gogo
- DJ Joenel
Revelation of the Year
- Victony
- Ruger
- Basketmouth
- Musa Keys
- Young Stunna
- Gyakie
Producer of the year
- P.Priime
- London
- Niphkeys
- Sciopion Kings
- Mas Musiq
Best Sound Engineering
- Timi Jay
- Alpha Ojini
- Simi (Studio Brat)
- Mix Master Garzy
- Michael Goofy Morare
Best Alternative Album
- Cavemen – Love & Highlife
- Ayra Starr – 19 and Dangerous
- Johnny Drille – Before We Fall Asleep
- Amaarae – The Angel You Don’t Know
- Msaki – Platinum Heart Open
- Muzi – Interblaktic
Best Gospel
- Mercy Chinwo
- Sinach
- Moses Bliss
- HLE
- Tim Godfrey
- Limo Blaze
Creator of the Year
- Jenni Frank
- Kiekie
- Lasisi Elenu
- Korty EO
- Moghelingz
- ErkuahOfficial
Best Collaboration
- ‘High’ – Adekunle Gold ft. Davido
- ‘Holy Father’ – Mayorkun & Victony
- ‘Possible ’ – DBN Gogo
- ‘Popo’ – Musa Keys & Loui
- ‘Forever ’ – Gyakie ft. Omah Lay
Songwriter of the Year
- Peruzzi
- Adekunle Gold
- Barry Jhay
- Victony
- Blxckie
- King Promise
Best Hip Hop
- LadiPoe
- BlaqBonez
- Psycho YP
- Joey B
- Blxckie
Meanwhile, the Award-winning songstress graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in March 2022.
The afro-beat sensation completed her studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.
