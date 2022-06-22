Sarkodie has reiterated that he is not a stingy man because he doesn't throw money onto his fans during public appearances

In an interview in South Africa, he stated that once there is a camera on him, he is not going to give out money

He stated that although people think he is stingy, he does support people and his fans in which ever way he can

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has broken his silence on the perception people have of him about being stingy when it comes to throwing money onto his fans.

In Ghana, many celebrities and people in authority are known to give money to their fans or throw money into crowds during public appearances.

However, in an interview with South African based podcast, 'Podcast and Chill with MACG', he said that he is not happy being captured on camera giving money to people.

“When I come out and I see cameras, and I have fans saying ‘hey we need money,’ I am not going to do it – I am not going to be forced because you have cameras on me. I will sit in my car and go.”

The CEO of Sarkcess Music noted that a video or photo of him giving out money to people reduces the respect he has for them.

“I hate when they have a camera on me and I have to give money to people. To me, it means I do not respect you… That’s how I see it.”

He further explained that his personality as ‘Michael’ sometimes contradicts his character as (Sarkodie) as a public figure.

He stated that the expectations from the public would not dissuade him from staying true to his personality, his standards, and choosing what his heart desires.

He stated emphatically that no one can compel him to give money to his fans, especially when cameras are on him.

“If I have money for you and I want to give you money, there is a way that I have to do it. But funny enough, that [doing it for the camera] is what our people love —and I am not ready to change because of that. It doesn’t feel right to me. So it comes across that I am a stingy person.”

He added that regardless of the negative perception people may have of him because of this, he dies support people

“And if I want to support… I support people — and that’s it for me because I like to support people — and it feels good when I do it."

Sarkodie Says That Shatta Wale Insults Him For No Reason Despite their Cordial Relationship

Multiple Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has disclosed that his relationship with Shatta Wale is one that is cordial.

However, he stated that the controversial reggae-dancehall musician flares up for no apparent reason during a middle of a friendly conversation.

In an interview with South African based podcast, 'Podcast and Chill with MACG', he said Shatta Wale's actions are unpredictable. In a jovial tone, he stated that,

"Shatta Wale, my brother is crazy. You can just wake up and something will happen."

Sarkodie noted that regardless of the unprecedented actions of Shattawale, he is a driving force in the Ghanaian music industry. He noted that Shatta Wale is someone who has brought energy into the industry.

