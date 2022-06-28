Rising Ghanaian drill rapper, Yaw Tog, has issued a word of advice to young and aspiring musicians in the Ghana music industry

He advised them to hold onto their religious faith as well as avoid fake friends if they want to continue to pursue music

Many fans have sided with his advice, while others claim his absence from the music scene is due to his unsettled dispute with the Asakaa boys

Rising Ghanaian drill rapper, Yaw Tog, has advised upcoming musicians to hold onto their religious faith in order to thrive in the music scene.

He urged aspiring musicians to strengthen their connection with God before joining the Ghanaian music industry.

The ‘Sore’ hitmaker has been on a hiatus for almost a year and he associated this with some struggles he experienced earlier in the year.

Taking to his Twitter handle to share some advice to his fellow new acts in the music industry, he said,

I Feel like advising the young ones wishing to do music in the near future please be strong in the spiritual world too. i got defeated early this year but I’m back again and be beware of fake friends❌ please

He also warned upcoming artistes to beware of surrounding themselves with fake friends. He added that associating himself with fake friends resulted in his unprecedented downfall in the music scene.

Some Reactions From Social Media

However, some Netizens believe there is something else bothering Yaw Tog, which has affected his absence from the music scene.

@Jubylant_ said:

Bro.... every up comer should be told this before they attempt music...

@bebzy__ commented:

Lmao ah my man think say dem Dey do am?

@Awhorevenger said:

Go and apologise to the Asakaa Boys for all the bad energy you put them through,most Ghanaians hate these guys because of the dirt you threw on their names.That’s what hunting you. Again,You Are The Fake Friend here. Apologies to the guy who said Santamerica are blood Niggas

@GotitOnCam commented saying:

ON GOD. DONT LET THE DEMONs win

@NiiOD_Lamptey said:

Fake friends ❌

@6reezy2

Am happy you are back my Gee, @YAWTOG_

@ideatvgh1 said:

Be strong @YAWTOG_

@AfroinkPaulina commented:

Thank you for this. It applies to all aspects of Life. Nnipa ny3!

Yaw Tog Assures Fans of Comeback After Ghosting From The Music Scene, Says It Will Be 'Crazy'

Drill rapper, Thorsten Owusu Gyimah famed as Yaw Tog has called on critics to watch out for his comeback into the music scene.

The young fast-rising artist has been on and off the music scene for almost a year now. Even though he has been releasing songs, the songs don't happen to outperform his 2020 hit song, "Sore".

Taking to his Twitter page, he assured his fans that he would be returning and he termed his comeback as "crazy", even though he was not certain about the date.

