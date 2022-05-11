"Sore" crooner, Yaw Tog has cautioned critiques that his comeback into the music scene would be 'crazy'

Taking to his Twitter page to share the announcement, he assured fans that he would definitely be returning

The statement from the young budding drill rapper from Kumerica has stirred up mixed reactions on social media

Drill rapper, Thorsten Owusu Gyimah famed as Yaw Tog has called on critiques to watch out for his comeback into the music scene.

The young fast rising artist has been on and off the music scene for almost a year now. Even though he has been releasing songs, the songs don't happen to outperform his 2020 hit song, "Sore".

Taking to his Twitter page, he assured his fans that he would be returning and he termed his comeback as "crazy", even though he was not certain about the date.

I DON’T REALLY KNOW BUT MY COMING BACK WILL BE CRAZY.

Fans react to Yaw Tog’s comeback statement

@therealslimkofi: "See how the industry is making a Youth feel like he’s not relevant, playing with his mind. Djoo everybody is liable to take breaks or not pop, that don’t mean you fell off! Keep working nd release music, that’s all."

@NanayawBerry: "Yaw tog got serious plan and project oo hmmmm he coming gonna be crazy for real..❤️❤️"

@Ancestor11_11: "The internet label is such a way if you ain’t been on the media 24/7 meaning you ain’t part of it or you ain’t making no progress! You are 20 or something. No pressure, just trust the process, let it flow, don’t rush to be part of it, understand it’s up and down so know all of that!"

@BongoIdeas: "You better be. We ain’t got time for anyone."

@the44god: "So u have agreed u fell off? "

@lil_dizzle_02: "He is still releasing songs oh so I don't know why he thinks he fell off"

@kwadwo_piano1: "Shoutouts to my haters"

@gyaegyimino: "I see the hate under this post, these were the same people that hyped YT sometime ago and now condemning him. I’m just hoping he gets the best he deserves."

@bachelorxx: "I'm still waiting for you to do something great after Stormzy's feature."

@WForking: "Did you say your coming back? Where did you go, I now understand why music be calling."

@Don__Brainy: "Saddens my heart that y’all couldn’t keep ur head up on the trap/drill music thing for long. Kumasi hommies lemme soak a lotta #Kumerica trap songs and they all dope but I don’t hear em on radio or in the club."

@mr_showboy: "You believe you fell off?"

@anamanbervellch: "E for energy. More fire young king!"

@Jeremia13587989: "We will support you bro. Take your time."

Yaw Tog dropped new songs

Meanwhile, the Young Ghanaian rapper released a new song just a day after he completed his senior high school education at Opoku Ware School in the Ashanti Region.

The new song titled 'Party Dey' has Yaw singing and jamming with other young people.

He returned again to the music scene with a new banger Sei Mu, which he released on Wednesday, November 03, 2021.

He made the announcement on his Instagram handle and called on his fans to check out the song.

