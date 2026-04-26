Andre Ayew stands at the centre of Ghana’s biggest World Cup selection debate following the sacking of Otto Addo

New Ghana boss Carlos Queiroz is expected to deliver his decision on the veteran Ghanaian international who boasts 120 caps

Andre Ayew currently plays for NAC Breda in the Dutch Eredivisie, whom he joined in the January window

Ghana’s build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has quickly focused on one of its most sensitive selection calls in years: whether veteran forward Andre Ayew still has a place in the Black Stars squad.

With new head coach Carlos Queiroz taking charge only months before the tournament, the decision goes beyond one player and could shape the direction of the national team project.

Carlos Queiroz must decide whether to call or overlook Andre Ayew in his 2026 World Cup squad. Image credit: Jan Kruger-FIFA, Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Has Andre Ayew passed his prime?

At 36, Andre Ayew remains one of Ghana’s most experienced international players. According to Wikipedia, he has over 100 caps and a career built on leadership, resilience, and major tournament exposure.

The NAC Breda forward's influence in the dressing room has long been valued, especially during periods of transition.

For a Ghana squad heading into a World Cup under a new coach, that experience could prove vital.

However, Ghana’s current generation is developing quickly. Players such as Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, and Fatawu Issahaku now represent a more energetic, fast-paced attacking style.

Antoine Semenyo is arguably Ghana's best footballer ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Richard Sellers

Source: Twitter

Their speed, pressing intensity and creativity have transformed Ghana’s approach, steering the team towards a more modern and aggressive style of play.

Under former coach Otto Addo, Andre Ayew gradually saw his influence reduced as the squad embraced youth, energy and a faster tempo.

That transition formed part of a wider rebuild aimed at creating a team capable of challenging the world’s best over the long term.

Queiroz’s dilemma: Experience or Transition?

For Carlos Queiroz, who was confirmed as Ghana's head coach by the Ghana Football Association on April 13, the challenge is immediate and complex.

Known for his organised, tournament-driven methods, Carlos Queiroz places strong emphasis on discipline, tactical awareness and squad balance.

On paper, Andre Ayew suits that profile as an experienced figure who understands pressure situations and can help guide younger players in major matches.

However, there is another side to the debate. Ayew’s recent club performances have lacked consistency, while his limited involvement with the national team in recent months has raised concerns over match sharpness and readiness.

With limited time remaining before the World Cup, Carlos Queiroz must decide whether bringing back a veteran figure would enhance the squad or disrupt the chemistry he is trying to build.

Ultimately, the Andre Ayew debate centres on whether Ghana are ready to fully embrace the next generation or keep one link to their recent past.

Whatever choice is made, Queiroz’s verdict will send a clear message about the direction the Ghana national football team are taking heading into 2026.

Facts about new Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explored key facts about Carlos Queiroz, including his extensive managerial career, birthplace, and tactical philosophy.

The feature offered insight into the veteran coach’s journey, highlighting the experiences and ideas shaping his approach with Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh