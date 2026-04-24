Dr Nana Ayew Afriye demanded an apology from Dr Mary Awusi for threatening Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye

Afriye warns that threats against the Apostle concern his fellow citizens in the Effiduase-Asokore constituency

Awusi faces a 48-hour ultimatum to apologise for attacking the Church of Pentecost's chairman

Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye's representative in Parliament, Dr Nana Ayew Afriye, has taken a swipe at Dr Mary Awusi, Ghana Free Zones Authority CEO, over her threats to the man of God.

Afriye, the Effiduase-Asokore MP, demanded Awusi apologise within two days after her threats to the Church of Pentecost's chairman, following comments warning about the threats of illegal mining.

Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye's representative in Parliament, Dr Nana Ayew Afriye is upset at threats from Mary Awusi. Credit: Dr Nana Ayew Afriye/Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye/Mary Awusi

Source: Facebook

In a statement on Facebook, the MP said threats were of concern to the constituency he represented.

"...the people of Effiduase-Asokore will accept no threat from you towards Apostle Nyamekye on any day. You have 48 hours to apologise, else I will deliver to you the mood of the great people of Effiduase-Asokore for attacking one of her own without basis."

In her threats, Awusi said she felt Nyamekye was being partisan with his comments and threatened to deal with him if he made such comments again.

Speaking in an interview on Accra FM, she felt the preacher was not appreciating the alleged improvements in the fight against illegal mining.

"He is a man of God, so we will forgive him, but next time he shouldn't come so low to that level. Next time, when he stoops so low and tries to do politics, they will deal with him as a politician."

"When Nana Addo was President, if you went to the mining communities, the rivers were like mud. At that time, was he in Ghana or wasn't he in Ghana? Did he see that or did he not see how the rivers were then?"

What did Nyamekye say about galamsey?

Delivering the State of the Church Address at the 48th General Conference on April 22, Nyamekye said the pollution of rivers and streams from illegal mining was directly disrupting key church practices, including water baptism.

This has forced the church to shift to synthetic rubber pools in affected districts.

Citi News reported that Nyamekye also complained about the effects illegal mining was having on members of the church he oversees.

“These unpredictable environmental conditions, along with the seasonal migration of fish stocks, continue to impact the steady financial growth and stability of affected local assemblies."

Mahama admits his people involved in galamsey

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama admitted that people affiliated with him and his political party are involved in illegal mining.

Mahama complained that illegal mining had deeply infiltrated Ghanaian society.

One of his appointees, the Amansie Central District Chief Executive, was implicated in facilitating illegal mining, but no action has been taken against Changfa.

Source: YEN.com.gh