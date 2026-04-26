Chief of Staff Julius Debrah publicly apologised for comments made by Mary Awusi against the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost

Julius Debrah rendered the unqualified apology during his birthday thanksgiving service, highlighting regret over unsavoury remarks

Mary Awusi criticised the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost for commenting on the effects of the galamsey menace in the country

Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff, publicly apologised to the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost over the comments made by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Mary Awusi.

The Chief of Staff broke down in tears as he expressed deep regret over the unsavoury comments Mary Awusi made after the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, spoke about galamsey.

Julius Debrah apologises to Church of Pentecost Chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, over Mary Awusi's galamsey comment. Photo credit: Julius Debrah, Mary Awusi & Apostle Eric Nyamekye

Source: Facebook

Julius Debrah expressed deep regret over the incident and stressed that the remarks were not intended to malign the church or its leadership.

He rendered the emotional apology during his birthday thanksgiving service on Sunday, April 26, at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) Trassaco.

"A few days ago, one of our colleagues, Dr Mary Awusi, made an unfortunate remark that came across as being against you. On this occasion, as I celebrate my birthday, I wish to formally extend an apology on behalf of all of us and ask that the entire church forgive us."

He indicated that the Mary Awusi's statement was a 'slip of expression' and not a deliberate act to disrespect the church or its leadership.

"We humbly ask for your forgiveness and acceptance, and we continue to regard ourselves as your children in faith," he added, appearing visibly emotional.

Free Zones CEO blasts Pentecost Chairman

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Mary Awusi, publicly criticised the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost over comments condemning illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

The remarks triggered significant public backlash, which subsequently led the CEO to issue an apology.

Watch the X video below:

Chief of Staff's apology stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @the1957news on X. Read them below:

@KBMHoly said:

"The Chief of Staff must fire the lady! That's the right thing to do."

@khalid_zaahir wrote:

"If you allow the monkey to play with the glass once, you cannot complain when he breaks it the second time."

@PrinxField said:

"Why will you act so embarrassed when the lady in question still holds her position in government. This is all antics. Did the president not give all his appointees a code of conduct to live by? Now it's confirmed, it was all settings."

@OneDessy wrote:

"It's no more about national interest. It's purely personal and selfish interest first.. 😃 😃 Funny country."

@MrCollinsTetteh said:

"Julius Debrah's birthday was the timely intervention the party and government needed in the midst of this woman's Chaos."

@AbdulRaufIbra20 wrote:

"Chairman, just boycott the NDC."

@pastor_mensah said:

"Dear Honourable Chief of Staff, I respectfully convey my suggestion regarding the immediate dismissal of that individual. It is advisable to document your concerns in writing."

Source: YEN.com.gh