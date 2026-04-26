Veteran Ghanaian coach J.E. Sarpong has given his view on Africa’s chances of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sarpong explained why he believes African teams may still fall short despite recent progress on the global stage

The respected manager referenced Morocco’s semi-final defeat to France at the 2022 World Cup as a proof

Renowned Ghanaian coach J.E. Sarpong has weighed in on Africa’s prospects at the next FIFA World Cup, noting that while the continent has made clear strides, winning the trophy still presents a major hurdle.

In an exclusive chat with Gariba Raubil of YEN.com.gh, the seasoned tactician stressed that it would be extremely difficult for any African side to triumph at the 2026 tournament, set to be held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

J. E. Sarpong does not believe an African team can win the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Mike Egerton/PA Images, Ghana Football Awards

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Sarpong explains Africa’s World Cup challenge

J.E. Sarpong, who has managed leading Ghanaian clubs including Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Asante Kotoko SC, believes African teams are still behind the traditional powerhouses of Europe and South America.

The respected coach, who also played a key role in developing former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan during his early years at Accra Academy, says African nations can compete strongly and reach the latter stages of major tournaments.

However, he insists that winning the ultimate prize remains a very difficult challenge due to the experience and consistency still held by teams from other continents.

According to him, the quality, depth, and experience of teams from Europe and South America often prove decisive in crucial knockout matches.

Pictured: Experienced Ghanaian football coach J. E. Sarpong thinks European and South American nations would continue to dominate the World Cup. Image credit: Kick

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J.E. Sarpong highlighted Morocco’s impressive run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a clear sign of Africa’s progress, while also stressing the remaining gap to the very top.

He explained that although African teams have improved significantly and can now compete deep into tournaments, winning the World Cup is on another level entirely.

Reflecting on Morocco’s semi-final defeat to France, he noted that the performance showed competitiveness, but also exposed the missing details needed to win such high-stakes matches.

He also referenced Ghana’s heartbreaking quarter-final exit at the 2010 FIFA World Cup against Uruguay, a match widely regarded as Africa’s closest attempt at reaching the semi-finals.

''That same thing happened to Ghana against Uruguay in 2010. For me, it will be very difficult for an African team to win the 2026 World Cup, although in football nothing is impossible,'' he added.

Meanwhile, according to CAF, nine African nations have already secured qualification for the global tournament, including Ghana, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, South Africa, and Cape Verde.

Africa could even have a tenth representative if the DR Congo national football team overcome Jamaica national football team in the FIFA intercontinental play-off final on March 31.

African World Cup qualifying teams

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that 10 African nations have secured automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This follows the completion of the first round of CAF qualifiers in October 2025 and the inter-continental playoff round.

Among the qualified teams are Ghana, alongside continental giants such as Egypt, Senegal, South Africa and Morocco.

Source: YEN.com.gh