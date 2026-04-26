Apostle Eric Nyamekye has forgiven the CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority over her controversial galamsey remarks

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost made this known after the Chief of Staff emotionally apologised on behalf of Mary Awusi

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, said he has forgiven the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr Mary Awusi, following her unsavoury comments against him.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye forgives Mary Awusi over her unsavoury galamsey comments. Photo credit: Mary Awusi & Apostle Eric Nyamekye

Source: Facebook

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost made this known during the birthday thanksgiving service of Julius Debrah on Sunday, April 26, at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) Trassaco.

Free Zones CEO blasts Pentecost Chairman

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Mary Awusi, publicly criticised the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost over comments condemning illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

The remarks triggered significant public backlash, which subsequently led the CEO to issue an apology.

Julius Debrah apologises on Mary Awusi's behalf

At his birthday thanksgiving, the Chief of Staff broke down in tears and apologised to Apostle Eric Nyamekye for Mary Awusi's comment.

Julius Debrah, amidst tears, said:

"A few days ago, one of our colleagues, Dr Mary Awusi, made an unfortunate remark that came across as being against you. On this occasion, as I celebrate my birthday, I wish to formally extend an apology on behalf of all of us and ask that the entire church forgive us."

He indicated that Mary Awusi's statement was a 'slip of expression' and not a deliberate act to disrespect the church or its leadership.

"We humbly ask for your forgiveness and acceptance, and we continue to regard ourselves as your children in faith," he added, appearing visibly emotional.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye forgives Mary Awusi

Responding to Julius Debrah's plea, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost said he held nothing against Mary Awusi and encouraged the Chief of Staff to be happy instead of weeping.

“This lady has made me more popular. I don’t think much about people like that because she's just made me and my church more popular. If I held anything against her, by standing here to preach for 45 minutes, I would have something about it, but I think that we all have our opinions on issues, so let's just forget about it."

"I have forgiven her," he added.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Pentecost Chair's forgiveness

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @the1957news on X. Read them below:

@KBMHoly said:

"The Chief of Staff must fire the lady! That's the right thing to do."

@khalid_zaahir wrote:

"If you allow the monkey to play with the glass once, you cannot complain when he breaks it the second time."

@PrinxField said:

"Why will you act so embarrassed when the lady in question still holds her position in government. This is all antics. Did the president not give all his appointees a code of conduct to live by? Now it's confirmed, it was all settings."

@MrCollinsTetteh wrote:

"Julius Debrah's birthday was the timely intervention the party and government needed in the midst of this woman's Chaos."

Source: YEN.com.gh