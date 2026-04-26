Ghana is set for a major Premier League presence next season as three Black Stars forwards prepare to feature across England’s top flight

From title challengers to promotion heroes and injury comebacks, Ghana’s attacking trio are heading into defining EPL campaigns

One Premier League side must avoid the drop to keep a talented Black Stars playing in the elite league

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Ghana is heading into the 2026/27 Premier League season with renewed excitement, as a fresh wave of Black Stars attackers prepare to take centre stage in England’s top flight.

Rather than a single headline star, it is the collective presence of multiple forwards that is drawing attention, underlining how Ghana’s attacking talent continues to evolve on the biggest stage.

Brandon Thomaa-Asante is looking forward to featuring in the 2026/27 Premier League with Coventry City FC. Image credit: Richard Sellers-PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Thomas-Asante to join Kudus, Semenyo in EPL

The Premier League has long featured Ghanaian influence, from the days of Michael Essien at Chelsea to Sulley Muntari at Portsmouth and Inter Milan, as well as Asamoah Gyan at Sunderland.

Now, a new generation is carrying that legacy forward with more attacking flair and versatility.

Among the standout names is Antoine Semenyo, who continues to establish himself at Manchester City, according to Transfermarkt.

His blend of pace, power and directness has made him an important option in a squad chasing domestic and European success.

Elsewhere, Mohammed Kudus remains a key figure for Tottenham Hotspur, provided the club escapes Premier League relegation.

Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus is currently out injured. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

Despite injury setbacks disrupting his season, Kudus is still regarded as one of the most technically gifted Ghanaian players in England.

Completing the trio is Brandon Thomas-Asante, who has played a decisive role in Coventry City’s promotion to the Premier League, adding goals and energy to their Championship campaign.

Ghanaian players in the Premier League

What makes this Ghanaian presence particularly compelling is the contrast in each player’s journey.

Semenyo represents establishment at the elite level, operating within a title-chasing squad and contributing to major trophy ambitions.

Kudus, on the other hand, embodies uncertainty and resilience, working his way back from injury while aiming to reassert his influence in the top flight.

Thomas-Asante’s story is different again, built on breakthrough momentum. His performances in the Championship helped Coventry secure promotion, allowing him to test himself at the highest level for the first time in his career.

Now set for Premier League football, as the BBC noted, he has the opportunity to prove himself at the highest level and strengthen his case for a regular role with the Black Stars of Ghana.

Together, Semenyo, Kudus, and Thomas-Asante represent a strong and exciting Ghanaian presence in the Premier League, signalling a bright future for both club and country.

Ghanaian players with the most 2025/26 goals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh drew up an extensive list of Ghanaian players with the most goals scored in the 2025/26 European club football season.

Leading the chart is Manchester City's Semenyo, who has fired 18 goals across all competitions this season for both his former side, Bournemouth, and current team.

Source: YEN.com.gh