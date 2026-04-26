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Ghana's Premier League Presence Grows as Thomas-Asante's Coventry City Get Promoted
Football

Ghana's Premier League Presence Grows as Thomas-Asante's Coventry City Get Promoted

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • Ghana is set for a major Premier League presence next season as three Black Stars forwards prepare to feature across England’s top flight
  • From title challengers to promotion heroes and injury comebacks, Ghana’s attacking trio are heading into defining EPL campaigns
  • One Premier League side must avoid the drop to keep a talented Black Stars playing in the elite league

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Ghana is heading into the 2026/27 Premier League season with renewed excitement, as a fresh wave of Black Stars attackers prepare to take centre stage in England’s top flight.

Rather than a single headline star, it is the collective presence of multiple forwards that is drawing attention, underlining how Ghana’s attacking talent continues to evolve on the biggest stage.

Brandon Thomas-Asante, Coventry City, Ghana striker, Black Stars forward, Ghana Premier League players abroad, Championship promotion, Coventry promotion 2026, English football, Premier League new season, Ghana football news, Thomas-Asante goals
Brandon Thomaa-Asante is looking forward to featuring in the 2026/27 Premier League with Coventry City FC. Image credit: Richard Sellers-PA Images
Source: Getty Images

Thomas-Asante to join Kudus, Semenyo in EPL

The Premier League has long featured Ghanaian influence, from the days of Michael Essien at Chelsea to Sulley Muntari at Portsmouth and Inter Milan, as well as Asamoah Gyan at Sunderland.

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Now, a new generation is carrying that legacy forward with more attacking flair and versatility.

Among the standout names is Antoine Semenyo, who continues to establish himself at Manchester City, according to Transfermarkt.

His blend of pace, power and directness has made him an important option in a squad chasing domestic and European success.

Elsewhere, Mohammed Kudus remains a key figure for Tottenham Hotspur, provided the club escapes Premier League relegation.

Kudus, Thomas-Asante goals, Ghana national team, EFL Championship, Coventry striker, Ghana attackers in Europe, football news Ghana, Black Stars squad, attacking forward Ghana
Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus is currently out injured. Image credit: BR Images
Source: Getty Images

Despite injury setbacks disrupting his season, Kudus is still regarded as one of the most technically gifted Ghanaian players in England.

Completing the trio is Brandon Thomas-Asante, who has played a decisive role in Coventry City’s promotion to the Premier League, adding goals and energy to their Championship campaign.

Ghanaian players in the Premier League

What makes this Ghanaian presence particularly compelling is the contrast in each player’s journey.

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Semenyo represents establishment at the elite level, operating within a title-chasing squad and contributing to major trophy ambitions.

Kudus, on the other hand, embodies uncertainty and resilience, working his way back from injury while aiming to reassert his influence in the top flight.

Thomas-Asante’s story is different again, built on breakthrough momentum. His performances in the Championship helped Coventry secure promotion, allowing him to test himself at the highest level for the first time in his career.

Now set for Premier League football, as the BBC noted, he has the opportunity to prove himself at the highest level and strengthen his case for a regular role with the Black Stars of Ghana.

Together, Semenyo, Kudus, and Thomas-Asante represent a strong and exciting Ghanaian presence in the Premier League, signalling a bright future for both club and country.

Ghanaian players with the most 2025/26 goals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh drew up an extensive list of Ghanaian players with the most goals scored in the 2025/26 European club football season.

Read also

Why Antoine Semenyo cannot afford to fail at the 2026 World Cup

Leading the chart is Manchester City's Semenyo, who has fired 18 goals across all competitions this season for both his former side, Bournemouth, and current team.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

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