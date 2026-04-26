Rev Prof Mante, the former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, condemned Dr Mavis Awusi's comments against Apostle Eric Nyamekye

The former Moderator defended Apostle Eric Nyamekye for his comments against galamsey and called on Ghanaians to support the man of God

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matterDr

Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, the former Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), has reacted to the controversial criticism made by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr Mavis Awusi, against the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye.

Rev Mante, ex-PCG Moderator, fires back at Ghana Free Zones CEO, Mavis Awusi, for her remarks on Apostle Eric Nyamekye's galamsey comment. Photo credit: @VPCFafraha, Mary Awusi & Apostle Eric Nyamekye

Source: Facebook

Rev Prof Mante's remarks came after Dr Mavis Awusi made unsavoury comments about Apostle Eric Nyamekye for talking about galamsey.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Dr during the Church of Pentecost’s General Council Meeting, drew attention to the alarming environmental damage caused by illegal mining, widely known as galamsey.

In his address, the church leader spoke about the pollution of rivers and streams across the country and indicated that the situation has disrupted essential Christian practices such as water baptism.

According to him, the contamination has forced some congregations to abandon natural water bodies and instead rely on synthetic pools to perform baptisms—an indication of how deeply the crisis is affecting both daily life and religious observance.

Free Zones CEO blasts Pentecost Chairman

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr Mary Awusi, publicly criticised the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost over comments condemning illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Dr Mary Awusi cautioned that the church leader would be dealt with if he continued to make statements to make the government unpopular.

The remarks triggered significant public backlash, which subsequently led the CEO to issue an apology.

Former PCG moderator condemns Dr Mary Awusi

While preaching at the Victory Presbyterian Church in Adentan on Sunday, April 26, 2026, Rev Prof Mante defended the right of the clergy to speak on national issues without fear of political intimidation.

"Talking about galamsey, I have heard that there is somebody who says that some senior pastor has talked against galamsey, so she is shouting at him. Tell that woman we are not afraid of her. It is not about the party. We are not afraid of anybody. Like the Pope said, I am not afraid of Trump’s administration, if something is a sin, it is a sin, whether it is under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo or under John Dramani Mahama or whoever."

Rev Prof Mante called on Ghanaians to speak up against galamsey since it will affect everyone in the long term.

Watch the X video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh