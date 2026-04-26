President John Mahama stopped by a roadside with his convoy to buy boiled corn and enjoy it

Several eyewitnesses who saw the President buy the corn were excited and took videos of him

Ghanaians who watched the video online thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

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President John Dramani Mahama stepped out of his car while driving in a convoy to buy from a roadside food vendor, which got many people around excited.

In a video on Facebook, President Mahama was seen at the roadside buying boiled corn, a popular local snack. Many described this as a rare and relatable moment involving a sitting President.

President Mahama stops by a roadside to buy boiled corn. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

Several eyewitnesses who were present at the place where the President stopped to buy the boiled corn were so happy to see the Head of State in person.

The eyewitnesses watched as President Mahama engaged the boiled corn seller. Some cheered while others took out their phones to record the moment with their cameras.

It is unclear when and where the President stopped to buy the boiled corn. However, the shirt President Mahama was wearing showed that he went for a programme with the Assemblies of God Men's Fellowship.

On Saturday, April 26, 2026, President Mahama joined the Ringway Assemblies of God Men's Fellowship to visit the Nsawam Maximum Prison in the Eastern Region.

The President addressed inmates at the facility during the visit.

This means that President Mahama bought the boiled corn either before or after visiting the Nsawam Maximum Prison.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens react to Mahama's purchase of corn

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on social media. Read them below:

Alex Amoako said:

"If you were the seller, would you collect his money?"

Morris Danso Bawuah wrote:

"Lol 😂 the comments section is full of he’s humble, meanwhile that’s not his mandate 🤣.. if we want humble then I guess we can let a pastor lead us...Settings."

Amoah Mark-Yawson Bismark said:

"The guys saying Mahama nie think ebi Shatta Wale wey go splash money on them😂😂."

Esiri Justin wrote:

"These are all for the cameras; we want to see him eating it."

Nana Kwasi Yeboah Junior said:

"The difference between a white person and us is that they tend to appreciate humane things. You might not like NDC or NPP, but this is something we should encourage our leaders to do more. You can call it a PR, whatever, but I respect the president for some of these little things. This is the president encouraging entrepreneurship and telling everybody that whatever you do legally matters, and the country appreciates you."

Afia Saddam wrote:

"He knows the people's mindset 🤣🤣🤣🤣. In fact, I’m compelled to believe that the man came with optics."

Alex Opoku Adaboh said:

"How does this solve the dumsor problem?"

Kwabena Nimo wrote:

"Optics and Settings Kings whilst the citizens sleep in the dark."

Source: YEN.com.gh