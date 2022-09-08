Burna Boy and Stonebwoy have been announced as headliners of this year's Afrochella Festival set for December

The two-day music event will take place on 28th and 29th December 2022 at the El Wak Stadium in Accra, its venue for past editions

The event will include performances from Nigerian and Ghanaian artists under the theme; AfroFuturism

Music lovers and fans of Stonebwoy and Burna Boy will be treated to good music and breathtaking performances this December at the Afrochella Festival 2022. This year marks Stonebwoy's second year as a lead performer on the show after he headlined the 2021 edition with Wizkid.

Culture Management Group took to Twitter on 6 September 2022 to name Burna Boy and Stonebwoy as headliners for this year's edition. The organizers also revealed part of the line-up for the event.

While Ghanaian music stars KiDi and Medikal have been confirmed to grace the Afrochella stage, Fireboy DML and Ayra Starr will make the trip from Nigeria to thrill music lovers in Accra. Adding to the event's fun, Ghanaian DJs, DJ Juls, and DJ Loft will entertain Afrochella patrons with hot mixes.

Since its inception in 2017, Afrochella has entertained its patrons with the best performances from top stars such as Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Ari Lennox and more. A celebration of Africa's diverse culture, Afrochella highlights cuisines through food vendors. Another attraction to the festival is its exhibition which showcases the vibrant work of African creatives and entrepreneurs.

Fans React To Afrochella Headline Announcement

jale_la

Aye. It looks like I will go again. Last year’s wahala don pass

ForeverBlunt

VIP me please

CypherDavid

okay that’s it. buying my tickets now!!!

B588Beauty

Too much shows, too much work , too much love.everything is by grace

