Kelvyn Boy has revealed the main reason he cut off his dreadlocks which have been a part of his identity

He explained that he grew locks as he wanted to walk in the steps of Stonebwoy, his forever role model

The Down Flat singer made this revelation during an interview with Andy Dosty on the Daybreak Hitz show

Months before dropping his hit single, Down Flat, Kelvyn Boy caused a stir when he cut down his signature dreadlocks (rasta). The Ghanaian singer changed his look in August, opting for a low cut.

In an interview with Ghanaian radio personality Andy Dosty, Kelvyn Boy finally explained why he took off his locks. According to the Mea singer, he woke up one morning and decided it was time to get rid of them. Kelvyn Boy said he has always trusted his instincts and felt it was the right thing to do. Explaining how he felt after he cut his hair, he said;

The first day I cut my locks, I felt this relief

Kelvyn Boy also disclosed that his team had initially tried to dissuade him from chopping off his locks. However, the singer does not regret his decision as he feels like a burden has been lifted off him.

The history of Kelvyn Boy dates back to his time as a Bhim Nation signee. Then a protege of Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy, Kelvyn Boy, revealed his locks were inspired by his desire to imitate his mentor. He told Andy Dosty;

I honestly, obviously wanted to sound, move and look like him

Kelvyn Boy clarified he still looks up to Stonebwoy despite not being a Bhim family member. When asked if he wished he had cut his locks a long time ago, Kelvyn Boy said he believed cutting it before the release of Down Flat was the right time.

