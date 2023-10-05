Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene got many people talking about his MSCHF Big Red Boots in the orange colour

According to sources, the boots were $350 (GH¢4063.41) on sale, however, they cost $1,400 (GH¢16,253.65) when they were released

Many people were awed by his boots as they shared their views on them

Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene caused a frenzy on social media with his giant boots.

Kuami Eugene rocks MSCHF's big red boots in orange. Image Credit: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene flaunts big boots in photos

Multiple award-winning singer got many people talking about the boots he wore for the music video shoot for Fancy’s Love and Chaos album.

Dressed in all black with an orange bandana around his neck, Kuami Eugene wore a giant MSCHF's Big Red Boots in the colour orange.

The Rockstar, as his fans affectionately call him, was seated on a bamboo couch while singing the song.

According to a report by Footwear News, MSCHF's Big Red Boots, when put on sale, went for $350 (GH¢4063.41). However, shortly after the release of the viral shoes, the resell price on StockX was $1,400 (GH¢16,253.65).

Photos of Kuami Eugene flaunting his MSCHF big boots.

Ghanaians react to Kuami Eugene's photo

Many people in the post's comment section talked about Kuami Eugene's giant orange boots as they were awed by its design.

Below are comments from the comment section:

tolks_benefit said:

Rockstar baako p3...The case too, is really doing well. You bi good song writer

nhestle_hood said:

Looking good, rockstar❤️

jaydencreatives_ said:

The kick

mhanlhikehero said:

@kuamieugene dis ur shoe deir

joyceannoryeboah said:

Mpaboa no me size anaa? Rockstar

Kuami Eugene dribbles, nutmegged players in a football match

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene flaunted his football skills in a video he shared on his Instagram page.

In the video, he was spotted playing a heated game with his friends at a sports centre, scoring a goal and jubilating with his team.

Many of his fervent fans talked about his performance on the field, while others wanted to know how many goals he scored in the game.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh