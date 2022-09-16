This week has seen several Ghanaian musicians entertain their fans by serving them with dope bangers

Music stars like Shatta Wale, R2Bees, and Wendy Shay, among others, decided to spoil their fans with new releases

YEN.com.gh presents a round-up of Ghanaian musicians who dropped either singles, EPs or collaborations

Ghanaian musicians keep dropping spanking new songs day in and day out. As it might be hard to keep up with all these releases, YEN.com.gh has compiled the artists who released projects between September 12 and September 16 2022.

Shatta Wale and Wendy Shay drop new music Photo Source: @shattawalegh, @wendyshaygh

Source: Twitter

1. Shatta Wale

Fans of Shatta Wale were hit with two surprise projects during the week. First, in what seems like a diss song to entertainment pundits, Shatta Wale dropped Mr Pundit, a self-produced single. Here, he criticized journalists for constantly badmouthing his music career and lifestyle.

As the music star prepares to release his much-anticipated album Gift of God, he decided to gift fans an 11-track EP titled The Truth EP. The Afrobeats EP also serves as a pre-release promo for the album set to be dropped in October

2. Wendy Shay

Self-proclaimed Queen of Ghana music is full of anger and pain in her new single, Warning. In a follow-up to her hit single, Survivor, Wendy Shay uses vulgar language and throws shots at individuals who hurt her. YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the inspiration behind the song as she wrote on her Instagram account.

It’s hard for Hardworking women to get genuine love. While, I was on the road chasing my Passion, my so-called best friend was also chasing my man, and now they are together. So ShayGang, excuse me for my language. This song is very personal.

Warning was produced by M.O.G and will likely feature on her upcoming ENIGMA EP set for release in October. Wendy Shay also dropped a music video to accompany her single.

3. R2Bees

A week after they dropped the music video for Need Your Love, their collaboration with Gyakie, R2Bees is back with Another One. A single from their upcoming album Back 2 Basics, the Killbeatz-produced song features Stonebwoy.

4. Akwaboah

Football meets Highlife in Akwaboah's Bring Back The Love. Here, Akwaboah is a Black Stars advocate, calling for support for the national team ahead of the FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup.

5. Darko Vibes

Darko Vibes returns to the music scene with Happy Day, almost a year after he dropped Je M'appelle featuring Davido. The La Meme Gang member is gearing up to release his EP, BUTiFLY.

