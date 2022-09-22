'Therapy' crooner Stonebwoy has delighted many music lovers with a live performance of his recently released song, 'Gidigba'

The acoustic version of the song was aired on the official YouTube channel of Glitch Africa, and it shows the amazing vocals of Stonebwoy

Music lovers, upon watching the video, have commended the Bhim leader for his phenomenal performance

Ghanaian Afropop reggae-dancehall musician Stonebwoy has entertained music lovers with a captivating live band performance session of his hit song 'Gidigba'.

The audio was released on September 9, 2022, on various streaming platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, Boomplay, and Audiomack, among others.

However, this is the first time the 'Therapy' hitmaker is performing a live band version of the song since its release in early September.

Fans have thronged the video's comment section to hail Stonebwoy's vocals and his incredible performance during the Glitch Africa session.

Watch Stonebwoy's full performance below:

Watch the visualiser of Sonebwoy's 'Gidigba' below:

Many react to video of life performance by Stonebwoy as he performs 'Gidigba'

James Tiger:

When it comes to Live Band Performance, Ghanaian musicians are the best!!! Facts!!!

Official Kofi Turnsion:

This is the only guy who has stood firm in dancehall reggae in Africa, although afrobeat is on

Ato Kilson:

Hands down one of the best performances on Glitch. Big up 1GAD!

Kofi Adjei Charles:

Stonebwoy is very GreatWe dey form!

Achy Syl A.S:

Wow Omo this is an exceptional performance from Man like #Stonebwoy

Godogah Derick:

The live performance is superb. Stonebwoy Pon the thing. BHIM to the .

uniTouch Creation:

Proper live-band

Source: YEN.com.gh