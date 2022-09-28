Nana Obiri Boahen has said the president's booing incident at the Global Citizens Festival could well be nothing, but it presents a good time for introspection for the party and the president

He said he disagrees with political explanations being offered by some members of the NPP and even attempts to insult the youth over the incident

He said in his youth, he would have done a similar thing at such an event because the youth went there to dance and not to listen to speeches

A staunch member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has said the unfortunate booing of President Nana Akufo-Addo may be a random incident, but it calls for introspection.

Nana Obiri-Boahen wants both the president and the NPP to assess how they have delivered their mandates to the public.

He told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that while the booing incident at the Global Citizens Festival was demoralising, it presents a good time for the president to see if he has delivered his promises to Ghanaians.

“We [NPP] and the president must say, ‘what are we doing that we are not proud about; what can we do that we are not right?’ Then if we see that we need to change direction then we do that.

“However, if we feel we have done everything right and there is nothing to change, then let’s continue,” the private legal practitioner said.

Akufo-Addo’s Booing May Not Be Politically Motivated

Nana Obiri Boahen, a former executive of the governing party, said he does not support any of the explanations provided so far by some members of the NPP for the booing incident.

NPP’s current Deputy Director of Communications, Ernest Owusu Bempah Bonsu, has alleged that the opposition NDC paid patrons at the event to heckle the president.

Also, NPP MP KT Hammond has said disrespectful youths heckled the president because they have lost their ways.

The Adansi Asokwa legislator called some of the youth who heckled the president as empty-heads who have no idea about how to govern a country.

However, Mr Obiri-Boahen, a former Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, said he disagrees with those reactions.

“For me, I imagine the time when I was a young man. If I have gulped down a few tots of alcohol and I am in a hurry to go and party at the ‘Bacchus Shrine’ [Commonwealth Hall] on a Friday, I will certainly boo anyone who wants to preach to me about Christ,” he told YEN.com.gh.

According to him, the booing could have come from a group of young men who are not interested in well-prepared speeches because they were in a hurry to dance to songs by their favourite artists like SZA, Sarkodie, Stormzy and Usher.

Akufo-Addo’s Booing Incident At Global Citizens Festival Gets Social Media Talking

YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Nana Akufo-Addo's booing incident at the Global Citizens Festival triggered massive comments on social media.

While some expressed happiness that the president has been heckled, others disagreed and called the incident unfortunate.

Some people disclosed on social media they booed the president at the festival because of his poor management of the economy.

