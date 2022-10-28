Popular Ghanaian singer MzBel made her return to the music scene with a single titled ASIBOLANGA

The veteran Ghanaian singer revealed she had reached out to Medikal to feature on her latest single

Popular Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Loft believed Shatta Wale would have been a better fit than Medikal

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, known in showbiz as Mzbel, has been at the top of Twitter trends since the release of her new song, ASIBOLANGA. After a brief music hiatus, the singer of 16 Years fame returned to the music scene with the controversial single.

Shatta Wale should have been on Asibolanga - DJ Loft Photo Source: @mzbeldaily (Instagram), @shattawalegh, @deejayloft

Source: Twitter

To promote her new single, MzBel had an interview with Sammy Kay Media, where she made a shocking revelation. The veteran singer claimed she had reached out to Medikal to feature on her new song but was met with a discouraging response.

Reacting to MzBel's comment, popular Ghanaian DJ, Solomon Obeng, known in entertainment circles as DJ Loft, believed she made the wrong choice. In a chat with YEN.com.gh, DJ Loft stated outspoken dancehall star Shatta Wale would have done more justice to the song than Ghanaian rapper Medikal.

Explaining his point, DJ Loft said;

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Because of the strong language used, I think Shatta Wale would be the best option.

The DJ, known for his Cups and Bass mixes, added that Shatta Wale would greatly impact the song as ASIBOLANGA is a certified street anthem.

The radio DJ further applauded the song's producer Sky Beatz for excellent work on the beat, which he admitted was a standout feature for him.

I like the beat, the beat is up-tempo, it's got that Afro-house vibes.

DJ Loft was also full of praise for the veteran singer, whom he believed made a great return to the music scene with a song which could keep up with the current trends.

MzBel Releases New Single ASIBOLANGA; Excited Fans Share Their Thoughts on the Song

YEN.com.gh previously reported on MzBel releasing a new song she titled ASIBOLANGA. The single released on October 28, 2022, is her first single of the year.

ASIBOLANGA is said to be a diss song to her longtime rival, Afia Schwarzenegger. This is because the term ASIBOLANGA has been commonly used by MzBel's socialite friend Nana Tornado to describe the actress.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh