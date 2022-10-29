Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, arrived in a customised whip for the music video premiere and viewing party for his song, Gidigba

The occasion happened at 3Music Networks, where the award-winning artiste explained the narrative and visuals of the film

The footage in which he reiterated that the music video accentuates global problems such as child abduction gained reactions online

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, stormed 3Music Networks for the premiere and viewing party for the music video of his Gidigba song in a customised whip.

The celebrated artiste arrived sporting a hoody and dark shades for the occasion on Friday, October 28. He was spotted in the company of his team members in a video online.

The visuals for Gidigba, uploaded to YouTube, was written and co-directed by the musician.

Speaking to media personality Jay Foley on Friday, Stonebwoy explained that he decided to shoot the visuals for Gidigba as a film to accentuate a narrative. He mentioned that the video captures the inspiration he feels from within and spotlights global problems such as child abduction.

The musician reiterated the tale of a young boy who endured excruciating pain in slums after the murder of his parents.

The footage of Stonebwoy arriving in a luxury whip for the premiere of his music video garnered reactions.

