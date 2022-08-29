Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, celebrated his son's birthday, and he shared an adorable photo and a video of him

His son rocked a star-studded tuxedo, with a black pair of trousers and a black bow tie with a white long sleeve shirt

Many have thronged the comment section of the post to leave lovely messages for the handsome young man

Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, celebrated the birthday of his son, Fredrick Gyan, on August 29, 2022, in a beautiful way on his social media page.

Asamoah Gyan and son, Fredrick Gyan. Photo Source: @ asamoah_gyan3 @fredrick.a.gyan

Source: Instagram

He posted a video of his son dressed up in his black tuxedo with some crystals around the neckline. He paired it with a white long-sleeved shirt, a pair of black trousers, a black bow tie and black shoes. He had his short natural hair braided in a twist.

The first post was a video of Fredrick walking down the staircase as a gospel song was being played in the background. In the second post was a photo of Fredrick looking down, staring at his phone as he posed for the camera.

Captioning the post on his Instagram page, he called on people to join in celebrating his son's birthday. He then ended his message by telling his son that he loves him.

Help me wish my son a very big @fredrick.a.gyan Happy Birthday . Daddy loves you ❤️❤️❤️

Many celebrate Fredrick A. Gyan as he marks brithday

she_loves_stonebwoyb:

Happy birthday to our young prince. May Jah bless your new age with wisdom, grace and knowledge. May you be greater and richer than ur father. Happy birthday son

drpoundsofficial:

Happy Birthday son

estherdanso:

Happy birthday champ

omar_makaveli_:

Happy birthday Lil Gyan

colormeupgh:

Happy Birthday Lil Gyan much ❤️

albyablord:

Many many more blessings your way handsome young man. Happy birthday @fredrick.a.gyan.

danny_perry123:

Happy birthday to you my birthday twin. Go higher bro

ohenedarkoisaac:

Happy bro wish you longlife and prosperity stay bless always I pray you make a history like your father

