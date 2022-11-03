After embarking on a successful tour across the world, Kuami Eugene has dropped his latest single

The new song, titled Single was released across various music streaming platforms on November 3, 2022

About 24 hours after its release, the music video for the song hit 109,000 views on the video-sharing platform, YouTube

Kuami Eugene has had an adventurous second half of the year. The Ghanaian highlife singer visited different parts of the world, from Australia, and New Zealand to Europe, to connect with his international fans.

Kuami Eugene drops new single Photo Source: @kuamieugene

Ahead of the Christmas festivities, Kuami has dropped a new song titled Single. The song, released on November 3 2022, is his first song since he announced his partnership with international record label EMPIRE.

Single sees Kuami Eugene display his songwriting and production skills as he is credited for the song's lyrics and production. The song sees Kuami Eugene declaring himself as being single and out of a relationship after constant issues with his partner. In the song, Kuami Eugene sings;

I'm now free from your drama

The chorus also features the line;

I'm single for now

Kuami Eugene also dropped an aesthetic music video to accompany his latest song. About 24 hours after its release on YouTube, the video reached 109,000 views.

Watch the music video below:

Social Media Users React To Kuami Eugene's Single

gyasi.micheal.714

Rockstar indeed made it

mastergarzy

Banger my g.

salmamumin_crush

Always a banger forget obiaa keep going Eugene

akwasibugati

Rockstar Africa Number 1

disskhidmusic

This one made me like you ❤️ you bi hard

st.harris_raver

Crazy song and video

kwasiampemdarko

My favourite song is out

iam__eugenia

It’s Global hit song y’all should wait for it

Kuami Eugene Teaches Cute Little Kids How To Dance To His Take Away Song

Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene warmed the hearts of social media users when he dropped a video of him dancing to his hit song, Take Away with some lovely caucasian children.

The video captured the Ghanaian rockstar teaching the adorable children the dance moves to his popular song. The smart kids quickly caught on to the dance and pulled it off as the musician gently tutored them.

